Product: Gold Liquidity Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX

Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Rules-based, stop-entry, liquidity & volatility bands

What it does 🟡

A systematic H1 engine for GOLD that positions stop orders around volatility bands to capture momentum after liquidity sweeps. Fixed SL/TP and disciplined sizing aim for consistent R-based outcomes with transparent execution.

Key Features

Liquidity-aware triggers: entries near prior highs/lows & band edges to ride post-sweep moves.

Volatility-adaptive distances: band width scales entry offsets (σ-logic).

Hard risk controls: fixed SL/TP ; one-shot, rule-driven execution. 🛡️

No curve-fitting filters: clean signal set for robust behavior.

Institutional tone: minimal parameters, deterministic logic.

Core Parameters (exposed)

BB Period: default 20

Band Deviation (σ): default 1.9

Entry Multiplier: default 0.40 (offset vs. band range)

Stop Loss (pips): default 890

Take Profit (pips): default 2375

Order Validity: 10 bars

Magic Number configurable

(Defaults aligned to H1 XAUUSD behavior.) ⚙️

How it trades (overview)

Detects price relative to upper/lower volatility bands. Places stop orders at adaptive distances to engage only if momentum confirms. Fixed SL/TP manage risk and exits; no discretionary overrides. One trade logic per signal; no duplicate stacking.

Recommended Setup (non-binding)

Symbol/TF: XAUUSD H1 only.

Broker: ECN/RAW, tight spreads, reliable execution.

VPS: Low-latency hosting for stable fills. ⏱️

Risk: Use %-risk sizing or fixed lot consistent with your plan (e.g., 0.25–1.0%/trade).

Backtest/Forward: Test on your broker’s data before live. 🧪

Backtesting Notes

Engine designed to be data-agnostic & rule-transparent .

Validate with tick quality and broker-specific XAU symbol settings (contract size, digits).

Support & Policy

Ongoing updates as the model evolves; parameters remain clear and minimal .

Constructive feedback welcome; prioritize reproducibility and risk clarity.

No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage. 📈

Disclaimer 📝

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your own settings, risk, and compliance with your broker’s conditions.

