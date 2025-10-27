Gold Liquidity Capture EA
- Experts
- Andreas Smigadis
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. 🚀
Product: Gold Liquidity Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX
Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Rules-based, stop-entry, liquidity & volatility bands
What it does 🟡
A systematic H1 engine for GOLD that positions stop orders around volatility bands to capture momentum after liquidity sweeps. Fixed SL/TP and disciplined sizing aim for consistent R-based outcomes with transparent execution.
Key Features
-
Liquidity-aware triggers: entries near prior highs/lows & band edges to ride post-sweep moves.
-
Volatility-adaptive distances: band width scales entry offsets (σ-logic).
-
Hard risk controls: fixed SL/TP; one-shot, rule-driven execution. 🛡️
-
No curve-fitting filters: clean signal set for robust behavior.
-
Institutional tone: minimal parameters, deterministic logic.
Core Parameters (exposed)
-
BB Period: default 20
-
Band Deviation (σ): default 1.9
-
Entry Multiplier: default 0.40 (offset vs. band range)
-
Stop Loss (pips): default 890
-
Take Profit (pips): default 2375
-
Order Validity: 10 bars
-
Magic Number configurable
(Defaults aligned to H1 XAUUSD behavior.) ⚙️
How it trades (overview)
-
Detects price relative to upper/lower volatility bands.
-
Places stop orders at adaptive distances to engage only if momentum confirms.
-
Fixed SL/TP manage risk and exits; no discretionary overrides.
-
One trade logic per signal; no duplicate stacking.
Recommended Setup (non-binding)
-
Symbol/TF: XAUUSD H1 only.
-
Broker: ECN/RAW, tight spreads, reliable execution.
-
VPS: Low-latency hosting for stable fills. ⏱️
-
Risk: Use %-risk sizing or fixed lot consistent with your plan (e.g., 0.25–1.0%/trade).
-
Backtest/Forward: Test on your broker’s data before live. 🧪
Backtesting Notes
-
Engine designed to be data-agnostic & rule-transparent.
-
Validate with tick quality and broker-specific XAU symbol settings (contract size, digits).
Support & Policy
-
Ongoing updates as the model evolves; parameters remain clear and minimal.
-
Constructive feedback welcome; prioritize reproducibility and risk clarity.
-
No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage. 📈
Disclaimer 📝
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your own settings, risk, and compliance with your broker’s conditions.
Grab the launch price ($30) now — next weekend the price steps up again. ✅