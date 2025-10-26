US30 Quantum EA
US30 Quantum EA
💡 Launch Offer:
Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX begins at a starting price of $30.
The price increases every weekend until it reaches its final value of the strategy.
This progressive pricing model rewards early adopters while real-time data validates the strategy’s performance.
Overview
US30 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Dow Jones Index (US30 / USA30IDXUSD) on the M15 timeframe.
It merges trend intelligence from the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with volatility-based ATR scaling to identify and capture high-probability directional movements.
The system adapts dynamically to market conditions, maintaining consistency across both trending and consolidating phases.
⚙️ Main Features
✅ Quantitative logic based on HMA direction shifts
✅ ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop
✅ Adaptive volatility management for consistent results
✅ Fully automated – no manual intervention
✅ One open position per direction
✅ No martingale, no grid, no hedging
✅ Time-controlled trade validity to prevent stale orders
✅ Backtested and optimized from 2011.09.19 – 2025.10.24 on tick data
📈 Trading Logic
Long entries: Triggered when price is below SMA200 and the HMA confirms a trend reversal to the upside.
Short entries: Triggered when the HMA changes direction downward in alignment with market structure.
-
ATR-based management:
Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically scaled by volatility.
Trailing Stop activates only when volatility reaches a predefined ATR threshold.
This ensures trades breathe naturally within market noise but protect profits when strong moves develop.
⚖️ Risk Management
ATR-driven adaptive stop distance
Fixed risk structure — no averaging or re-entries
One trade per direction at a time
Built-in trailing and time-based exits
Fully compatible with Alpha Structure FX global money management module
🧩 Recommended Settings
Symbol: US30 / USA30IDXUSD / DJ30
Timeframe: M15
Broker Type: ECN / low spread
Minimum deposit: $500 (micro-lot compatible)
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
🧠 Technology & Validation
Developed by Alpha Structure FX, using advanced quantitative modeling and robustness testing:
Monte Carlo simulations for trade and data variation
Walk-Forward testing to confirm adaptive behavior
Variable spread and slippage simulation for real-market reliability
Built on long-term Dow Jones market data (2011–2025)
💬 Summary
US30 Quantum EA is a precision-engineered volatility and trend strategy built for the Dow Jones Index.
It unites mathematical structure with volatility intelligence, providing disciplined trade execution and consistent performance across market phases.
Precision in Motion — powered by Alpha Structure FX.