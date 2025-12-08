Alpha FX News Filter

Product Name (suggested):
Alpha News Shield – Terminal-Wide FX News Filter (MT4)
(Powered by Alpha Structure FX FFC Calendar)

1. What Is Alpha News Shield?

Alpha News Shield is a professional news protection and planning tool for MetaTrader 4.

It pulls real-time economic events from ForexFactory and shows them directly on your chart with:

  • A smart countdown timer

  • A clean news panel

  • Vertical event lines on the chart

  • Terminal-wide trading protection for all your Expert Advisors

  • Optional auto-close of positions before major news

One indicator on one chart can protect every EA in the terminal from dangerous news volatility.

2. Who Is It For?

Perfect for:

  • Scalpers who must avoid spreads exploding and slippage

  • Intraday & day traders who want to plan entries around macro events

  • EA developers & algo traders who need a simple global news filter

  • Multi-EA users who want one central protection hub

If your trading is affected by NFP, CPI, FOMC, GDP, rate decisions, speeches, etc. – this tool is built for you.

3. Key Features (At a Glance)

  • Real-time news calendar from ForexFactory, directly on the chart

  • Terminal-wide trading lock for all EAs via global variables

  • Auto-close positions X minutes before news (optional)

  • Smart countdown timer with dynamic colors (yellow → orange → red)

  • Vertical event lines on the chart at exact news times

  • Impact filters: High / Medium / Low / Speeches / Holidays

  • Currency filters: choose which currencies to monitor (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY)

  • Multiple alerts: popup, sound, email, mobile push

  • Keyword filters: show only “NFP” or hide “Speech”, etc.

  • Chart info panel: spread, daily % change, candle time left

  • Auto-update calendar every X hours

  • One indicator, unlimited charts & EAs – global protection

4. Core Logic – How Alpha News Shield Protects You

1. News Data & Display

  • Downloads the current week’s calendar from ForexFactory (XML feed)

  • Shows the next 5 upcoming events on a compact panel:

    • Day, time, currency, event name, forecast & previous value

  • Colors by impact: Red (High), Orange (Medium), Blue (Low), Purple (Holiday), Gray (past)

  • Past events are automatically removed – panel stays clean and relevant.

2. Smart Countdown Timer

  • Shows time left to the next event:

    • Yellow – more than 15 minutes

    • Orange – 5–15 minutes

    • Red – less than 5 minutes

  • Always visible, so you know exactly how long you can still trade.

3. Vertical Event Lines on the Chart

  • Places vertical dashed lines at the time of each event

  • Same color as impact level (high/medium/low)

  • Helps you see where news hit the market and how price reacted.

4. Terminal-Wide Trading Protection (Global Variables)

The indicator manages two key global variables:

  • FFC_TradingAllowed

    • 1 = trading allowed

    • 0 = trading blocked

  • FFC_NewsProtection

    • 1 = protection window active

    • 0 = no protection

When price enters the protection window (by default 30 min before and 15 min after a news event):

  • FFC_TradingAllowed is set to 0

  • Any EA that checks this variable will stop opening new trades

  • After the window ends, the variable returns to 1, and trading resumes

Result:
One indicator → One pair of global variables → All your EAs are protected.

5. Auto-Close Positions (Optional)

  • Automatically closes trades X minutes before the event (e.g. 5 or 10 minutes)

  • Option to close only profitable trades

  • Can limit closure to current symbol only

  • Every closure is logged in the Experts tab for transparency.

5. How to Use – In 3 Simple Steps

Step 1 – Install & Attach

  1. Copy Alpha Structure FX News Filter - FFC.mq4 to
    MQL4\Indicators\

  2. Restart MT4 or click Refresh in the Navigator

  3. Attach Alpha News Shield to any chart

One chart is enough to protect the whole terminal.

Step 2 – Basic Protection Setup

Recommended default for most traders:

  • EnableTradingProtection = true

  • ProtectionMinutesBefore = 30

  • ProtectionMinutesAfter = 15

  • AutoClosePositions = false (true if you want forced exit)

  • ShowPanel = true, ShowCountdown = true

  • Enable High & Medium impact events

  • Enable only currencies you trade (e.g. USD & EUR for EURUSD)

Step 3 – Connect Your EAs (1-Line Integration)

In your EA (before opening trades), add:

if(GlobalVariableGet("FFC_TradingAllowed") == 0) return; // Block trading during news

That’s all most EAs need.
For advanced use, you can also read:

  • Minutes until event (buffer 0)

  • Impact level (buffer 1)

  • Trading allowed flag (buffer 2)

Full examples are included in the User Manual.

6. Input Categories (High-Level Overview)

You don’t need to touch every parameter. The inputs are grouped logically:

News Filter

  • Enable by impact: High / Medium / Low / Speeches / Holidays

  • Restrict to current chart symbol only or show all currencies

 Currencies

  • Enable/disable: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY

  • Example: For EURUSD, keep only USD + EUR true.

 Keyword Filters

  • FindKeyword – show only events containing this word (e.g. "NFP" )

  • IgnoreKeyword – hide all events containing this word (e.g. "Speech" )

 Countdown & Panel

  • Show/hide panel & countdown

  • Choose corner, font size, colors, background, title text

 Chart Options

  • Show/hide vertical news lines

  • Time offset if your broker’s time is different

  • Chart info: spread, daily change, candle time left

 Alerts

  • Alert 1, 2, 3 times (before/after event)

  • Popup / sound / email / push notifications

  • Custom sound file ( .wav in /Sounds folder)

 Trading Protection

  • Enable / disable terminal-wide protection

  • Minutes before & after event to block trading

Auto-Close Positions

  • Enable / disable

  • Minutes before event

  • Close all or only profitable trades

7. Ready-Made Profiles by Trading Style

You can start with these “presets”:

Scalpers (Max Safety)

  • Impact: High only

  • Protection: 60 min before, 30 min after

  • Alerts: 60 & 30 min before

  • AutoClosePositions: true, CloseMinutesBefore = 10

  • ShowCountdown: true

Day Traders

  • Impact: High + Medium

  • Protection: 30 min before, 15 min after

  • Alerts: 30 & 10 min before, 15 min after

  • AutoClosePositions: optional

  • Vertical news lines: true

Swing Traders

  • Impact: High + Medium + Low

  • Protection: 15 min before, 5 min after

  • Alerts: 120 & 60 min before (email / push only)

  • Countdown: false (not critical on higher TFs)

8. Broker & Platform Suggestions

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (Build 600+)

  • Best with ECN / raw spread brokers

  • Low spread & fast execution are ideal, especially for scalpers

  • Stable internet connection is required to download the calendar XML file

  • Make sure “Allow DLL imports” is enabled in MT4 options

9. Important Notes

  • The indicator does not open or manage trades by itself

  • It controls risk by blocking or closing trades around news

  • EAs must be coded to check FFC_TradingAllowed (one-line integration shown above)

  • The calendar comes from ForexFactory, used by millions of traders worldwide

  • Indicator must run on live or demo charts (it will not work in Strategy Tester because it needs internet)

A detailed PDF/User Manual with full settings and EA code examples is included.

10. Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
You should carefully consider your financial situation, experience, and risk tolerance before trading, and seek independent financial advice if necessary.
The author of this product is not responsible for any losses incurred from its use.


Plus de l'auteur
Gold Hyper Scalper M5
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
XAU HYPER SCALPER Institutional Gold Scalping Engine for M5 XAU Hyper Scalper is a fully automated Gold trading system built for high-precision scalping on the M5 timeframe . It combines institutional logic, Parabolic SAR trend detection , Bollinger Band volatility filters , and a built-in news filter to hunt for short, sharp moves on XAUUSD while keeping risk strictly controlled. Designed for traders who want a structured, rule-based, institutional approach to Gold scalping – without babysittin
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Euro Pulse EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (EURUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based breakout after volatility compression. A TEMA(5) anchor is combined with a Bollinger Band Width Ratio trigger to place stop entries when band-width acceleration indicates a momentum break. Trading Rules Entries Long (stop): Entry = TEMA(5)[
Nasdaq Evolution EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Nasdaq Evolution EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US100/NAS100/USATECHIDXUSD) Timeframe: M1 execution with H1 signal logic Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Trend-following breakout with EMA-based directional filter and stop entries at recent structural highs/lows. Exits combine fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit, ATR-adaptive trailing, and time-b
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Nasdaq Apex EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US100/NAS100/USATECHIDXUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Trend-continuation breakout with two filters: prior daily candle direction and SuperTrend. Orders are placed as stop entries at recent structural highs/lows. Exits use fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and an optional trailing stop. Time
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
US30 QUANTUM EA — Volatility-Adaptive Trend Engine for Dow Jones (US30, M15) US30 Quantum EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 index (US30) on the M15 timeframe. It combines three professional-grade filters (Keltner Channel, Hull Moving Average, SuperTrend) with ATR-based risk control to target strong directional moves and ignore noisy, choppy markets. The EA is designed for traders who want clean, logic-based automation on a single symbol, with
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (GBPUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based mean reversion on GBPUSD using dual Bollinger-band confirmation. Entries are stop-to-mean orders at SMA(20) after stretched conditions are detected. Exits use fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and an ATR(294) × 2.8 trailing stop. Pen
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Aegis Vortex US30 EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US30/DJ30/USA30IDXUSD, M5) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based mean reversion at volatility extremes on US30. Entries are stop orders placed near Bollinger Band extremes, gated by regime filters: Keltner/TEMA alignment for long setups and Directional Index/Vortex confirmation for s
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Regime Shift EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, M30) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposite positions. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based detection of regime shifts on Gold using a dual Bollinger framework. Two bands—BB(130, 2.5 standard deviations) and BB(510, 2.0 standard deviations)—are used to confirm band migration after volatility expansion. Entries are stop orders aligned with
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Liquidity Capture EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based stop-entry engine designed to participate after liquidity sweeps on Gold. The system observes Bollinger Bands (Period 20, Deviation 1.9) and places pending stop orders at adaptive distances so trades trigger only if momentum conf
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Linear Alpha EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based participation on Gold using a Linear Regression (period 14) directional bias and LWMA(50) anchored limit entries. Entry distances are scaled by Bollinger Band Width from BB(138, 2.1) to adapt across volatility regimes. Exits use fixed
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Expansion Capture EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based participation in daily range expansion on Gold. Directional bias is derived from the prior day’s close relative to prior high/low with a Bollinger confirmation. Pullback entries are placed as limit orders anchored to Keltner(20,
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
German Index Thrust EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (GER40/DAX, M5) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based intraday thrust entries on GER40 anchored to the daily open . Directional bias is derived from a DeMarker(50) cross . Entry distances are scaled by Bollinger Band Width Ratio to reflect current volatility regime. Exits use percen
Alpha Gold Minute EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Alpha Gold Minute – XAUUSD M1 Execution EA with Structured Entries Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It takes the original grid/averaging logic and wraps it in a disciplined entry layer: momentum confirmation (Aroon), optional MA/Stochastic confirmation, day/time filters and minimum-distance checks between orders. The goal is simple: reduce random first entries and let the position-building logic work in cleaner spots of the market.
Alpha Cerberus Manager
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Alpha Cerberus Manager Product Overview Product Name: Alpha Cerberus Manager Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Type: Manual trading panel (not an automated EA) Purpose: Provide advanced visual and risk‑management tools to manual traders to place, manage, and optimize trades with precision, efficiency, and safety. Short Description (for MQL Market listing) Powerful MT4 trading panel for manual traders — instant risk‑based lot sizing, drag‑and‑drop order placement, dynamic trailing stops, auto‑parti
Glimpse Hft US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
1 – Strategy Name and Short Description Glimpse HFT Strategy - US30 A high-speed, automated trading system engineered for ultra-short-term execution. Built to operate with minimal latency, it is ideal for prop firm challenge environments that support High-Frequency Trading (HFT) models. ️ Important Usage Notice This Expert Advisor is intended exclusively for prop firm accounts that explicitly allow HFT-style trading and challenge-passing automation. It does not perform reliably on demo accou
Gold Session Limits EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
GOLD SESSION LIMITS EA Dual–Session Breakout Engine for XAUUSD (MT4) by Alpha Structure FX 1️⃣ What Is Gold Session Limits EA? Gold Session Limits EA is a fully automated, session-driven breakout system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . It focuses on two of the most explosive daily phases on Gold: Previous Day Range Breakout – trades clean breaks of the prior day’s High/Low. London Session Range → US Open Breakout – trades the London range breakout as New York comes in. The EA is designed f
Alpha Trading Sceduler
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
ALPHA TRADING SCHEDULER FOR METATRADER 4 Central time control for all your Expert Advisors SHORT DESCRIPTION Alpha Trading Scheduler is a professional time management tool for MetaTrader 4 that controls when your Expert Advisors are allowed to trade. It does not open any trades by itself. Instead, it creates a global trading schedule for the entire terminal and lets your other EAs know whether trading is currently allowed or blocked. Use it to avoid dangerous market hours, news spikes, low liqui
Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
1️⃣ Strategy Name & Short Description Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA Break & Retest Support/Resistance Engine Alpha Zone Trap EA is an automated break-and-retest trading system that hunts price as it breaks strong support/resistance zones and then “traps” the retest with precision limit entries. It is built around clean price levels , smart stop-losses , and strict risk management , designed for traders who want structured, rule-based trading on Forex and Gold. 2️⃣ Key Features of the S
Alpa Crossover Strategy EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Alpha Crossover Strategy is a fully automated MT4 expert advisor built around the classic Golden Cross / Death Cross pattern using EMA 50 and EMA 200. It follows medium–long-term trends on liquid pairs (default EURUSD, M15) and always keeps the logic simple: one position per direction, clear entries, and defined exits. The EA generates a buy when the fast EMA 50 crosses above the slow EMA 200 (Golden Cross) and a sell when EMA 50 crosses below EMA 200 (Death Cross). On each new signal, it closes
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis