Alpha FX News Filter
- Indicateurs
- Andreas Smigadis
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Product Name (suggested):
Alpha News Shield – Terminal-Wide FX News Filter (MT4)
(Powered by Alpha Structure FX FFC Calendar)
1. What Is Alpha News Shield?
Alpha News Shield is a professional news protection and planning tool for MetaTrader 4.
It pulls real-time economic events from ForexFactory and shows them directly on your chart with:
-
A smart countdown timer
-
A clean news panel
-
Vertical event lines on the chart
-
Terminal-wide trading protection for all your Expert Advisors
-
Optional auto-close of positions before major news
One indicator on one chart can protect every EA in the terminal from dangerous news volatility.
2. Who Is It For?
Perfect for:
-
Scalpers who must avoid spreads exploding and slippage
-
Intraday & day traders who want to plan entries around macro events
-
EA developers & algo traders who need a simple global news filter
-
Multi-EA users who want one central protection hub
If your trading is affected by NFP, CPI, FOMC, GDP, rate decisions, speeches, etc. – this tool is built for you.
3. Key Features (At a Glance)
-
Real-time news calendar from ForexFactory, directly on the chart
-
Terminal-wide trading lock for all EAs via global variables
-
Auto-close positions X minutes before news (optional)
-
Smart countdown timer with dynamic colors (yellow → orange → red)
-
Vertical event lines on the chart at exact news times
-
Impact filters: High / Medium / Low / Speeches / Holidays
-
Currency filters: choose which currencies to monitor (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY)
-
Multiple alerts: popup, sound, email, mobile push
-
Keyword filters: show only “NFP” or hide “Speech”, etc.
-
Chart info panel: spread, daily % change, candle time left
-
Auto-update calendar every X hours
-
One indicator, unlimited charts & EAs – global protection
4. Core Logic – How Alpha News Shield Protects You
1. News Data & Display
-
Downloads the current week’s calendar from ForexFactory (XML feed)
-
Shows the next 5 upcoming events on a compact panel:
-
Day, time, currency, event name, forecast & previous value
-
-
Colors by impact: Red (High), Orange (Medium), Blue (Low), Purple (Holiday), Gray (past)
-
Past events are automatically removed – panel stays clean and relevant.
2. Smart Countdown Timer
-
Shows time left to the next event:
-
Yellow – more than 15 minutes
-
Orange – 5–15 minutes
-
Red – less than 5 minutes
-
-
Always visible, so you know exactly how long you can still trade.
3. Vertical Event Lines on the Chart
-
Places vertical dashed lines at the time of each event
-
Same color as impact level (high/medium/low)
-
Helps you see where news hit the market and how price reacted.
4. Terminal-Wide Trading Protection (Global Variables)
The indicator manages two key global variables:
-
FFC_TradingAllowed
-
1 = trading allowed
-
0 = trading blocked
-
-
FFC_NewsProtection
-
1 = protection window active
-
0 = no protection
-
When price enters the protection window (by default 30 min before and 15 min after a news event):
-
FFC_TradingAllowed is set to 0
-
Any EA that checks this variable will stop opening new trades
-
After the window ends, the variable returns to 1, and trading resumes
Result:
One indicator → One pair of global variables → All your EAs are protected.
5. Auto-Close Positions (Optional)
-
Automatically closes trades X minutes before the event (e.g. 5 or 10 minutes)
-
Option to close only profitable trades
-
Can limit closure to current symbol only
-
Every closure is logged in the Experts tab for transparency.
5. How to Use – In 3 Simple Steps
Step 1 – Install & Attach
-
Copy Alpha Structure FX News Filter - FFC.mq4 to
MQL4\Indicators\
-
Restart MT4 or click Refresh in the Navigator
-
Attach Alpha News Shield to any chart
One chart is enough to protect the whole terminal.
Step 2 – Basic Protection Setup
Recommended default for most traders:
-
EnableTradingProtection = true
-
ProtectionMinutesBefore = 30
-
ProtectionMinutesAfter = 15
-
AutoClosePositions = false (true if you want forced exit)
-
ShowPanel = true, ShowCountdown = true
-
Enable High & Medium impact events
-
Enable only currencies you trade (e.g. USD & EUR for EURUSD)
Step 3 – Connect Your EAs (1-Line Integration)
In your EA (before opening trades), add:
That’s all most EAs need.
For advanced use, you can also read:
-
Minutes until event (buffer 0)
-
Impact level (buffer 1)
-
Trading allowed flag (buffer 2)
Full examples are included in the User Manual.
6. Input Categories (High-Level Overview)
You don’t need to touch every parameter. The inputs are grouped logically:
News Filter
-
Enable by impact: High / Medium / Low / Speeches / Holidays
-
Restrict to current chart symbol only or show all currencies
Currencies
-
Enable/disable: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY
-
Example: For EURUSD, keep only USD + EUR true.
Keyword Filters
-
FindKeyword – show only events containing this word (e.g. "NFP" )
-
IgnoreKeyword – hide all events containing this word (e.g. "Speech" )
Countdown & Panel
-
Show/hide panel & countdown
-
Choose corner, font size, colors, background, title text
Chart Options
-
Show/hide vertical news lines
-
Time offset if your broker’s time is different
-
Chart info: spread, daily change, candle time left
Alerts
-
Alert 1, 2, 3 times (before/after event)
-
Popup / sound / email / push notifications
-
Custom sound file ( .wav in /Sounds folder)
Trading Protection
-
Enable / disable terminal-wide protection
-
Minutes before & after event to block trading
Auto-Close Positions
-
Enable / disable
-
Minutes before event
-
Close all or only profitable trades
7. Ready-Made Profiles by Trading Style
You can start with these “presets”:
Scalpers (Max Safety)
-
Impact: High only
-
Protection: 60 min before, 30 min after
-
Alerts: 60 & 30 min before
-
AutoClosePositions: true, CloseMinutesBefore = 10
-
ShowCountdown: true
Day Traders
-
Impact: High + Medium
-
Protection: 30 min before, 15 min after
-
Alerts: 30 & 10 min before, 15 min after
-
AutoClosePositions: optional
-
Vertical news lines: true
Swing Traders
-
Impact: High + Medium + Low
-
Protection: 15 min before, 5 min after
-
Alerts: 120 & 60 min before (email / push only)
-
Countdown: false (not critical on higher TFs)
8. Broker & Platform Suggestions
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (Build 600+)
-
Best with ECN / raw spread brokers
-
Low spread & fast execution are ideal, especially for scalpers
-
Stable internet connection is required to download the calendar XML file
-
Make sure “Allow DLL imports” is enabled in MT4 options
9. Important Notes
-
The indicator does not open or manage trades by itself
-
It controls risk by blocking or closing trades around news
-
EAs must be coded to check FFC_TradingAllowed (one-line integration shown above)
-
The calendar comes from ForexFactory, used by millions of traders worldwide
-
Indicator must run on live or demo charts (it will not work in Strategy Tester because it needs internet)
A detailed PDF/User Manual with full settings and EA code examples is included.
10. Risk Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
You should carefully consider your financial situation, experience, and risk tolerance before trading, and seek independent financial advice if necessary.
The author of this product is not responsible for any losses incurred from its use.