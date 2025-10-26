Sterling Sigma Reversion EA

Launch Pricing ⏰
Starting price: $30. The price will increase every weekend until it reaches the final EA price. Early adopters lock in the lowest tier.

Sterling Sigma Reversion EA — Alfa Structure FX
Institutional mean-reversion on GBPUSD H1. Dual Bollinger-band confirmation, stop entries at SMA(20) to avoid knife-catching, and an ATR-scaled trailing stop for volatility-aware exits. No martingale, no grid. 💼

Quick Facts 📊
• Pair/TF: GBPUSD / H1
• Style: Dual-band mean reversion with stop-to-mean execution
• Entries: Bollinger breaches on two horizons (Period 20 / Dev 1.8 and Period 50 / Dev 2.1); pending stop at SMA(20)[2]
• Exits: SL 90 pips, TP 125 pips, Trailing Stop = 2.8 × ATR(294)
• Order validity: Pending orders expire after 8 bars (H1)
• Duplicate trades disabled; pending replacement allowed
• Designed for ECN/low-spread brokers (MT4 backtest; MT5 build on request)

Why It Works

  1. Dual confirmation of extremes. Price must push beyond two Bollinger envelopes, filtering shallow pullbacks and targeting statistically stretched moves.

  2. Stop-to-mean execution (SMA20). Rather than buying/selling at extremes, a stop order at SMA(20) (index [2]) confirms reversion flow and reduces adverse selection.

  3. ATR-disciplined risk. A long-lookback ATR(294) drives the trailing stop (2.8× ATR), adapting to macro-volatility regimes without micro-noise overfit.

Core Logic (Summary)
• Long: Open below both lower bands after opening above → Buy Stop at SMA(20)[2], valid 8 bars.
• Short: Open above both upper bands after opening below → Sell Stop at SMA(20)[2], valid 8 bars.
• Risk: SL 90 pips, TP 125 pips, Trailing Stop = 2.8 × ATR(294) applied after entry.


Backtesting Guide
• MT4: High-quality ticks, realistic spread/commission; use variable spread if possible
• MT5: “Every tick based on real ticks”
• Keep H1 with defaults; test robustness with spread/slippage variations and OOS windows across multi-year data

Risk & Behavior 🛡️
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging-down, no arbitrage/HFT tricks
• Every trade uses a hard StopLoss; trailing adapts to volatility
• Pending orders expire after 8 bars to avoid stale fills in trend continuations

Prop-Firm Friendly (General)
• Fixed SL, non-martingale structure typically fits firm rules
• Add platform-level daily drawdown guard; optionally pause during major news per firm policy

How to Scale
• Start with the GBPUSD H1 default set
• For portfolios: clone the template and re-optimize bands & ATR only after sufficient OOS data
• Keep per-asset risk uncorrelated; cap portfolio daily drawdown

Change Log
• v1.0 — Initial release: dual-band confirmation, SMA20 stop, ATR(294) trailing, 8-bar pending validity
• Roadmap — Session filter, news filter, daily max loss, equity-based risk scaling

Support
• Brand: Alfa Structure FX
• Product: Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
• Assistance: Installation help, set-files, and portfolio guidance after purchase

Important Notice ⚠️
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for position sizing and account-level risk controls.


