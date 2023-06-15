HFT Prop EA

4.93

HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap.

To see its Live working you may check by signing on MT4 using the below account details:-

ID - 44916254
Server - ICMarketsSC-Demo04
Password - Hftpropea@123

Initial Deposit set - 300$

HFT PROP EA MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101356

Benefits

  • You can use the bot for unlimited time on each activations you are left with by making a one time payment.
  • No VPS required.
  • It loves to trade during high impact news when news trading is allowed by prop firm.
  • More than 14 proprietary trading firms (prop firms) are compatible to pass using HFT PROP EA, ask for list personally.
  • Lifetime support when you purchase the bot.
  • Setfiles, Usage instructions, VPS information and Video tutorial for setup will be provided upon purchase.
  • Team Viewer support is also available for beginners/newbies.


Contacts

  • You may join our MQL5 Channel where we share necessary information to use HFT PROP EA. 
  • You can also contact us personally to get added to our telegram public channel.


Current Price (250$) is valid for short term.


How To Backtest ?

  • Click Free Demo.
  • Ask for backtest setfile personally. 
  • Preferred broker for backtesting is ICMarkets
  • Open Strategy Tester, select EA (HFT PROP EA), select US30 pair, untick use date block, Visual mode on, M1 chart and Keep default settings.
  • Click on start. You may ask personally if you face any issue while backtesting.


Recommendations

  • Very easy to use, just load and run.
  • Only lot size need to change according to account size you going pass.
  • Run it on US30/DJI/USA30ix/DJ30 on any time frame only in NY opening time as per settings provided in form of setfiles.
  • Usage of this bot is suitable only for passing the Prop Firm challenges.
  • Use set files provided by author after the purchase of the bot. 
  • Every prop has its won setfile.
  • Do not run on Live real account or funded account, due to slippage it will not be profitable (ONLY RECOMMENDED FOR PASSING HFT CHALLENGES)
  • Follow instructions 100 %.

                   

    Beware of fraudsters around on internet, HFT PROP EA is available for sale only on mql5 market place. 


Avis 271
Ramar V
122
Ramar V 2024.12.12 16:27 
 

Manpreet Singh is really a very nice person he was very helpful for me to become an account passing. I had a lot of problem while purchasing a hft account and he was very supportive and helped me by emailing them.It is very rare to have such good people.Thank you very much

Huricane2015
19
Huricane2015 2024.11.30 10:22 
 

This product exceeded my expectations, am a happy customer. The vendor offered great support and communicated effectively to help with the setup.

BlinedShu
19
BlinedShu 2024.10.14 00:28 
 

Everything is great. Bot works and support is friendly. easy

Produits recommandés
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 Combo recommandé : À utiliser de préférence avec   EA US30 Scalper   et   Nasdaq Algo   pour une diversification optimale des investissements. MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transa
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Comment ça fonctionne Lorsque l'EA est actif, il analysera le graphique en fonction du paramètre Mode d'exécution. S'il n'y a pas de positions existantes sur le graphique, l'EA entrera dans un trade en fonction du paramètre. Si la tendance est haussière, il entrera dans un trade d'achat, et s'il est baissier, il entrera dans un trade de vente. Il définira également un ordre de stop loss à une certaine distance du prix d'ouverture du trade s'il existe une valeur de stop loss supérieure à 0. 0 s
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by the low price – GOLD Scalper Pro is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAU/USD) . I have used the most proven trading principle since the m
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
Smart Swing Breakout
Karisma Putra Purwanto
Experts
Who Is This EA For — And Why? This EA is designed for disciplined traders who value logic, control, and adaptability in volatile markets. Ideal for: Swing Traders Who rely on structural breakouts, not just indicators — this EA detects real swing highs/lows with configurable rules. Price Action Enthusiasts Who prefer clean charts and want automation based on candle logic, structure shifts, and momentum confirmation. Risk-Conscious Traders Who demand strict risk management — with ATR-based
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Double Decker
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) for early momentum detection with the Envelopes indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses Accelerator Oscillator to identify shifts in market momentum. Confirms signals u
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Bollinger Band Multi Currency EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Bands Multi-Currency EA MT4  executes trades across multiple pairs based on Bollinger Bands reversal patterns. It supports advanced features like group stop-loss/take-profit and dynamic position sizing, allowing users to manage portfolio-wide risk effectively. For detailed documentation    General Settings/Input Guide  |   Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files  You can download the MT5 version here Key Features: Implements a robust, backtested trading strategy. Supports multiple t
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Pompalamasyon
Safa Erden
Experts
Definition Pompalamasyon is a fully automated trend trader that performs best on  1 Hour   EURUSD  Chart. This EA uses  Simple Moving Average Indicator ,  Stochastic   Oscilator, RSI and  Ichımoku to define the trade direction and sends an order. While sending an order the EA sets the take profit and stop loss points. Pompalamasyon is not a scalper. There are no risky hedging or martingale strategies used. Recommendations EA Settings : Use default settings. Symbol : EURUSD. Time Frame :H1. Broke
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Experts
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
TimeLS LightSpeed MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
TimeLS_LightSpeed est un expert advisor (EA) basé sur le temps pour MetaTrader 4/5, conçu pour exécuter et gérer des ordres à des moments précis définis par l'utilisateur. Il offre des paramètres hautement configurables permettant de contrôler les périodes de trading, les types de positions, ainsi que des exécutions programmées exclusives avec des paramètres indépendants. Contactez-moi si vous avez des questions. J’ai des fichiers .set prédéfinis pour certains marchés. Fonctionnalités principale
Wombat EA
Christian Schuerger
Experts
The Wombat-EA  based on the Bollinger Bands & Envelopes Indicators. It is a pure Trend Follow Robot    NO use of: ️   Grid ️   Doubling ️   Martingale ️   Averaging   Recommended pairs are: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/CHF, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD      Timeframe H1 Hi there, I am a 51 year old, young at heart trader who has been involved in active trading since 2009. In the beginning I had a lot of different strategies. Sometimes more, sometimes less successful. I honestly admit that I hit a f
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
Le robot de trading VR Black Box est basé sur la stratégie de suivi de tendance populaire et éprouvée. Au cours de plusieurs années, il a été amélioré sur les comptes de trading en direct grâce à des mises à jour régulières et à l'introduction de nouvelles idées. Grâce à cela, VR Black Box est devenu un robot de trading puissant et unique qui peut impressionner aussi bien les traders débutants que expérimentés. Afin de se familiariser avec le robot et d'évaluer son efficacité, il suffit de l'ins
Wait and See
Safa Erden
Experts
Wait & See Wait & See is a fully automated Expert Advisor. No manual trading is suggested. All screenshots belong to backtests with EURUSD H1 timeframe. WARNING: Wait & See  uses 1,2,3,4 and 5 as magic numbers. If you are using other Expert Advisors to send orders at the same time with  Wait & See , do not use these preserved magic numbers for other orders. Wait & See  is based on three main steps: Open a new order, martingale if needed and take profit. Open new order:  Wait & See uses the MAC
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.65 (60)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Experts
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art trading advisor - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies: Developed throu
Total Lock MT4
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
NightVision EA
Alexander Kalinkin
4.11 (27)
Experts
NightVision EA  - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation. Live signal for NightVision EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78 Ask me for   the   recommended FX
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
OmisScalper
Simone Scime
Experts
OmisScalper – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD OmisScalper is an Expert Advisor designed to trade exclusively on XAUUSD, combining scalping and trend following to capitalize on the best market opportunities. It includes a built-in indicator and an optional news filter, which can be disabled during backtesting. It automatically manages risk, protects against drawdown and equity limits, and calculates position sizes based on available capital. It does not use martingales or grids, relying on solid, sust
Rango Gold MT4
Mehdi Safar
Experts
The price of this expert will increase with each update. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations i
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A gold trading expert advisor is a sophisticated software program designed to analyze market trends and execute trades on behalf of the user in the gold market. This type of expert advisor utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and make decisions based on pre-defined criteria and parameters. The gold trading expert advisor is capable of monitoring the gold market 24/7, identifying potential entry and exit points, managing risk levels, and executing trades aut
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Plus de l'auteur
Cross Hedge EA MT5
Manpreet Singh
5 (2)
Experts
Cross Hedge EA Cross Hedge EA is a hedging EA is a Gold scalping bot preferably whose exit based on "Zone Recovery Algorithm". Note :- Default settings are not the exact settings and even not for Backtesting so reach personally after downloading. Use Cent account with $300 deposits atleast for gold and US30. Reach personally for best setup and broker Have a Look at its live working ID- 308382411 Password - Crosshedge@13 Server - XMGlobal MT5 6 Live Real Account stats is available on Myfxbook MT
HFT Prop MT5 EA
Manpreet Singh
3.15 (13)
Experts
HFT PROP EA   is the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, so it works best in big candles tends to generate in US30 pair or any other pair with similar nature.   IF YOU FACE ANY ISSUE WHILE BACKTESTING OR GETTING BAD RESULTS THEN DO NOT UPSET, CHECK BELOW MENTIONED ACCOUNT AND MONITOR IT IN NY SESSION TO SEE HO
Cross Hedge EA
Manpreet Singh
5 (6)
Experts
Cross Hedge EA Cross Hedge EA is a hedging EA which helps you recover the losing trade in a very tricky way based on "Zone Recovery Algorithm". It Hedge with an increased lot size based on multiplier factor in the market direction and if market reverse its direction again then it open a incremental lot in the current market direction. Doing this way it ends with a profit no matter in what direction the market will move. Use Cent account with $300 deposits atleast for gold and US30. Reach person
Market Break Lines MT5
Manpreet Singh
Utilitaires
Market Break Lines   is an utility tool to create a partition line at market openings/closings of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions. This will help you to compare the market movements, volatility variations between the different markets. Inputs: Inputs are simple to feed the time of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions as per your broker server time Change Color and width of partition lines You can enable or disable any line (Hide/Show). Please don't forget to support by giving handsome reviews/rating MT
FREE
ForexBob Candle Timer
Manpreet Singh
Indicateurs
ForexBob Candle Timer   Is an amazing   countdown  time indicator which shows the time remaining for next candle to open. It can be used on any timeframe. It helps to plan your next trading action. Inputs are simple Color - To change the color of displaying time. Size - To set the size of font Next for settings are used to set the location of time Font - To change the font type. Please check my other products here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/my
FREE
Auto Closer
Manpreet Singh
5 (2)
Utilitaires
FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER is a very handsome tool for :- Scalping  Correlation Hedging Those who use averaging methods As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs. This tool consider all the trades that running on the your account either opened MANUALLY or with help of an EA. Inputs USD - Put numeric value for required profit Group Mode - False Magic No. - Zero (0) to consider manually opene
FREE
RSI Phone Alert
Manpreet Singh
Utilitaires
RSI PHONE ALERT RSI Alert is an amazing tool to get alerted on your mobile phone when Overbought/Oversell levels reached on RSI indicator. So that traders who doing manual trading can execute their trades from mobile phone while following their RSI strategy, as most of the traders use RSI for entering their trades. New suggessions are welcome INPUTS RSI levels RSI period Start/End time of the tool Custom text message to get on mobile phone Enable/Disable mobile alert function available Do not fo
FREE
Market Break Lines
Manpreet Singh
Utilitaires
Market Break Lines is an utility tool to create a partition line at market openings/closings of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions. This will help you to compare the market movements, volatility variations between the different markets. Inputs: Inputs are simple to feed the time of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions as per your broker server time Change Color and width of partition lines You can enable or disable any line (Hide/Show). Please don't forget to support by giving handsome reviews/rating MT5
FREE
Auto Closer MT4
Manpreet Singh
Utilitaires
FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER   is a very handsome tool for manual traders who doing :- Scalping  Correlation Hedging Those who use averaging methods etc. As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs. You may enable and disable the alert message on your mobile phone when auto closer close all the running deals on specified profit. You may add any message you want in notification.  This tool consid
FREE
ForexBob 1 Click Closer Button
Manpreet Singh
Utilitaires
ForexBob 1 Click Button is very impresive forex tool for scalpers: 1. Helpful in Closing multiple trades in just Single Click. 2. Scalper can benefits the most who always eager to close multiple trades in averaging and lock the profits fast. 3. It helps to avoid latency and so profits can be locked where we need. 4. Easy to Install, same as we install any expert advisor. 5. Speed of closing trades depends on your broker's server speed. If you find any improvements we are open to your feedback
FREE
ForexBob Swing Catcher
Manpreet Singh
Indicateurs
ForexBob Swing Catcher :- Is an ultimale and simple to use indicator for all traders type. It consist of various filters and Moving Average to make it familier to traders and easy to use. It changes color from Blue to Red & Red to Blue on default settings for entering buy n sell trades with tested efficiency of 90-95% on higher time frames >= H1. Inputs :  Moving Average period 50,100 or 150 depend on trader's need. MA method 0 for Simple Moving Average, Default setting is 1 (EMA - Exponential
Maya MT4
Manpreet Singh
Experts
MAYA   is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money.  It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.     LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FR
Maya MT5
Manpreet Singh
4 (1)
Experts
MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FROM SI
Folks Hedgefunds EA
Manpreet Singh
Experts
Folks Hedgefunds EA: What sets Folks Hedgefunds apart from other trading robots in the market is its remarkable ability to simultaneously trade two currency pairs, offering you a diversified trading approach. By harnessing the power of multiple pairs, Folks Hedgefunds maximizes your profit potential while effectively managing risks.One of the standout features of Folks Hedgefunds is its exceptional low drawdown. We understand that drawdown can be a significant concern for traders, as it represen
Filtrer:
Giuseppe Urso
130
Giuseppe Urso 2025.02.13 14:38 
 

really bad if blow my account

Manpreet Singh
10153
Réponse du développeur Manpreet Singh 2025.02.13 14:40
Hey .. can you please share where you have used the bot ? I check my records you didn't reach us to get the settings and its usage guidelines.
Ramar V
122
Ramar V 2024.12.12 16:27 
 

Manpreet Singh is really a very nice person he was very helpful for me to become an account passing. I had a lot of problem while purchasing a hft account and he was very supportive and helped me by emailing them.It is very rare to have such good people.Thank you very much

Huricane2015
19
Huricane2015 2024.11.30 10:22 
 

This product exceeded my expectations, am a happy customer. The vendor offered great support and communicated effectively to help with the setup.

ALL TIME
23
ALL TIME 2024.11.13 05:00 
 

IS ANYONE USED THIS HFT PROP FIRM EA ON REAL ACCOUNT FOR NORMAL TRADING . IF YES THAN PLZ REPLY, IT IS WORKING BEST ON DEMO ACCOUNT BUT WHEN IT COMES TO REAL ACCOUNT IT IS BOOOKING LOSS , IS ANY ONE HAS TRIED IT ON NORMAL REAL ACCOUNT THAN PLZ KINDLY GUIDE ME

Manpreet Singh
10153
Réponse du développeur Manpreet Singh 2024.11.13 08:11
There are few factors that need to be consider for use of HFT on real account. Brokers are offering different data feeds on demo and live servers thats why we get different results on demo and real
BlinedShu
19
BlinedShu 2024.10.14 00:28 
 

Everything is great. Bot works and support is friendly. easy

Javokhir Sadriyev
30
Javokhir Sadriyev 2024.10.09 15:34 
 

Amazing EA and responsive support 100/100 thanks your assistance

tm12h2022
19
tm12h2022 2024.09.10 17:23 
 

This seller is really really helpful, I would definitely advise his services, 5 stars from me ✅

rounak9
19
rounak9 2024.09.09 19:28 
 

Really Great EA. The support Manpreet provide is best. he's available 24×7.helped me in passing my challenge in less than 20 min.

rafaella
195
rafaella 2024.09.09 05:01 
 

Good support from developer. EA as described. Works fast and efficient. Recommended. AA+++

petercol
142
petercol 2024.09.01 20:38 
 

EA is very powerful! It does exactly what it says! The strategy is very strong. The author is very friendly and willing to support you every step of the way and solve any problems. Great person and great product!

Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
709
Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda 2024.08.11 12:54 
 

I passed the infinity fund 10 day demo evaluation. I was so excited I even went against the recommendation and plugged it on a real account 0 cheers to the future.

agentsmith1983
19
agentsmith1983 2024.07.22 16:36 
 

Best bot I've ever used. Challenge at NextStepFundet was completed within 25 minutes. I'm thrilled. It was a 100k challenge, passed with 10.8k. Support via Telagram is the best.

Church2
29
Church2 2024.07.16 16:33 
 

This HFT is very good, I passed the IFF test in 12 minutes without risk and I completed 14k. Anyone who still has any doubts can contact me

KAINE HRT
50
KAINE HRT 2024.07.09 13:45 
 

Solid support system.. great product !!!

adrien duwearts
23
adrien duwearts 2024.07.03 20:21 
 

very responsive support! The robot has nothing to say, it passes the challenge easily

Donlogan
19
Donlogan 2024.06.26 14:38 
 

This EA is the best in the game guys period .

Ahishakiye evariste
23
Ahishakiye evariste 2024.06.25 14:48 
 

Hello traders, happily to announce that i have passed challenge account of 27k from Msolution prop firm . using EA HFT on MT4, i REALLY appreciated a fully support provided by forex bob- admin team. i m now waiting to get funded from a prop firm. finally i encourage everyone to try EA HFT to pass challenge account and enjoy the benefits

mrsdmantey
39
mrsdmantey 2024.06.17 09:35 
 

This EA is the best in the game guys period . I tested it after failing with other bots and to my suprise this thing smashed all TPs within 5mins on a 200k account. I’ve passed more than 6 accounts with this ever since !!! And the developer is super helpful if any issues he’s always quick to respond !! 10stars from me !!

Ugo Onu
24
Ugo Onu 2024.06.11 04:19 
 

Great support when it comes to needing help always they if you need them. And no its not a scam, very legit to passing your challenges

Christian Eulalie H Braem
839
Christian Eulalie H Braem 2024.06.10 15:40 
 

jsut passed a 200 K challange Kortana, bad for the heart but the EA works wel

12345678...14
Répondre à l'avis