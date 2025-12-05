Alpa Crossover Strategy EA

Alpha Crossover Strategy is a fully automated MT4 expert advisor built around the classic Golden Cross / Death Cross pattern using EMA 50 and EMA 200. It follows medium–long-term trends on liquid pairs (default EURUSD, M15) and always keeps the logic simple: one position per direction, clear entries, and defined exits.

The EA generates a buy when the fast EMA 50 crosses above the slow EMA 200 (Golden Cross) and a sell when EMA 50 crosses below EMA 200 (Death Cross). On each new signal, it closes any open trade in the opposite direction and opens a new position in the signal direction. Magic numbers and comments separate its trades cleanly from other EAs or manual orders.

Money management offers two modes:

• Fixed Lot Mode – Martingale disabled, stable position sizing.

• Martingale Mode – lot size increases after a losing trade to attempt recovery, with controls for starting lot, lot multiplier and a maximum lot level where the cycle resets. You can also choose whether Martingale tracks long and short trades together or separately.

Important: this EA includes a Martingale option, not a grid. Martingale is high risk and can lead to rapid drawdowns, margin calls, and complete account loss during long losing streaks. To disable Martingale completely, set Lot Multiplier = 0 and use fixed or conservative lots. This is the recommended mode for most users.

Risk control features include stop loss, take profit, breakeven at a defined profit, maximum trades per day, minimum/maximum SL and TP filters, and optional distance checks from current price. Time management tools allow you to block weekend trading, close all trades at a fixed daily or Friday time, and limit trading to a custom intraday session.

Typical usage profiles range from conservative (fixed 0.01 lots, Martingale off, moderate SL/TP and trade limits) to aggressive (higher multipliers and tighter stops) for experienced traders who fully accept the risk of Martingale. All parameters are configurable so you can adapt the EA to your risk tolerance and broker conditions.

Installation is standard for MT4: place the file in MQL4/Experts, restart the platform, attach the EA to a EURUSD M15 chart, enable live trading, adjust settings, and test first in Strategy Tester and on a demo account. The EA is designed for brokers with low spreads, fast execution and support for micro lots.

Trading forex and CFDs with or without Martingale involves substantial risk. Past backtests or demo performance do not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.