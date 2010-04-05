Correlation Beast EA

Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! 🚀💰

Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5, the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! 📈 Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! 🔑

Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? 🌟

Powerful Correlation Trading
Trade smarter with our sophisticated algorithm that analyzes correlations between currency pairs (e.g., EURUSD/USDCHF, AUDUSD/NZDUSD) to pinpoint optimal entry points. 📊 Maximize your edge with positive and negative correlation strategies!

Customizable Settings
Tailor the EA to your style with adjustable parameters:

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss 🎯

  • Lot Size & Risk Management 💸

  • Time & Volatility Filters ⏰📉

  • Correlation Period & Threshold ⚙️

User-Friendly Dashboard
Monitor your trades with a sleek graphical panel showing:

  • Account stats (Balance, Equity, Margin) 💼

  • Pair status & correlation strength 🔗

  • Real-time profit/loss updates 💹
    Perfect for keeping your trading on track! 👀

Robust Risk Management
Protect your capital with built-in checks for:

  • Minimum lot size validation ✅

  • Margin requirements 🛡️

  • ATR-based volatility filters 📈

Broker Compatibility
Seamlessly adapts to various brokers by automatically detecting symbol suffixes (e.g., EURUSDm, EURUSD.pro). 🌐 Works with any MT4 broker!

Key Features 🛠️

  • Correlation-Based Entries: Trades based on strong correlations (>0.7 or <-0.7) for high-probability setups. 🔍

  • Time Filters: Trade during your preferred hours (e.g., 9:00-17:00). ⏳

  • Volatility Filter: Ensures trades meet your ATR threshold for optimal market conditions. ⚡

  • Backtest Mode: Simple MA crossover strategy for fast and reliable testing. 📅

  • Expiry Protection: Built-in expiry date (July 3, 2025) ensures controlled usage. 🔒

Perfect For 🧑‍💼

  • Forex traders seeking automated correlation strategies.

  • Beginners wanting a plug-and-play EA with a clear dashboard.

  • Advanced users who love to tweak settings for maximum performance.

Installation & Setup ⚙️

  1. Attach the EA to any MT4 chart.

  2. Configure your preferred pairs (e.g., EURUSD/USDCHF) and settings.

  3. Enable AutoTrading and watch the Beast take control! 🦁

Get Started Today! 🚀

Don’t miss out on this game-changing EA! For just a one-time purchase, you’ll gain access to a tool that combines cutting-edge correlation analysis with user-friendly features. 📊💪

👉 Buy Correlation Beast V2.5 now and start trading smarter!
📩 Contact us for support or custom setups.

Note: Always test on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the EA’s performance. Happy trading! 😄💸


