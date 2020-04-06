Alpha Gold Minute EA

Overview
Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.
It combines a structured entry layer (momentum/confirmation filters and time controls) with position-building logic that can add orders at configured distances.
The EA includes minimum-distance checks between orders, optional indicator confirmations, and day/time filters.
It supports symbol suffix handling and ECN-style order flow (send order first, then modify SL/TP if required by the broker).
Trading involves risk, and this EA requires careful configuration and testing.

What the EA Does
The EA evaluates market direction using an Aroon-based filter (configurable).
Optional MA and Stochastic confirmations can be enabled to refine the initial entry.
When an entry is allowed and protections pass, the EA opens a trade and can add additional orders using tiered distance rules.
Each additional order can be controlled by tier limits and minimum distance conditions to avoid stacking orders too closely.
Exits can be managed by per-order SL/TP, optional basket (average) take-profit logic, optional hidden exit rules, and a trailing stop module.

Key Features

  • Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1

  • Aroon direction filter with configurable period/threshold

  • Optional MA and Stochastic confirmations (on/off)

  • Day-of-week and time-of-day filters (Monday to Friday)

  • Minimum-distance checks between orders

  • Tiered additional-order system with configurable distances and limits

  • Per-order SL/TP plus optional basket (average) take-profit logic

  • ECN-compatible order management and symbol suffix support

  • Optional on-chart information display (status/account/time)

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
This EA can add additional orders to an existing position; this increases exposure and can amplify drawdowns during adverse market moves.
If you use AutoLot/AutoMM, ensure the sizing method matches your account size, leverage, and broker contract specifications.
Spread, slippage, execution speed, and stop-level constraints can affect entries, exits, and modifications.
Hidden exit logic (if enabled) may behave differently under fast markets or connection interruptions.
Always start with Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then a demo account before any live use.
Use conservative settings and define your own maximum acceptable risk.

Inputs
General

  • Symbol / suffix handling

  • Magic number

  • MaxPairTrades (limit concurrent trades per symbol)

  • Display options (comments/labels)

Lot Sizing

  • Fixed lot or AutoLot/AutoMM mode (depending on build)

  • Multiplier for subsequent orders (if enabled)

  • Lot step limits (if provided)

Entries and Filters

  • Aroon period and filter level

  • Optional MA confirmation (MABuy/MASell inputs)

  • Optional Stochastic confirmation (StocBuy/StocSell inputs)

  • Candle choice for signal (current or closed candle)

  • Filter_Min_Distance_ON and minimum distance parameters

  • Slippage control

Position Building (Tiers)

  • Tier 1: FirstXXXOrders and FirstXPipstep

  • Tier 2: SecondXXXOrders and SecondXPipstep

  • Tier 3: ThirdXXXOrders and ThirdXPipstep

  • Rules for when tiers are allowed to add orders

Exits and Trade Management

  • StopLoss and TakeProfit (per order)

  • Average_TP (basket/average exit logic, if enabled)

  • Hidden_TP options (separate for single/averaged positions, if enabled)

  • Trailing stop: enable/start/trailing distance

Time Filters

  • Enable/disable per weekday (Mon–Fri)

  • Start/end time per day (server time)

Setup

  1. Install the EA in the terminal (Experts folder) and restart the platform.

  2. Open an XAUUSD chart and set timeframe to M1.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading/Algo Trading.

  4. Confirm the symbol name (including suffix) matches your broker’s XAUUSD.

  5. Set lot sizing (fixed lot recommended for initial testing) and configure SL/TP and trailing options.

  6. Configure tier distances and limits, and enable the minimum-distance filter if you want spacing protection.

  7. Set weekday/time filters using broker server time and verify they match your intended trading window.

Recommended Evaluation
Use Strategy Tester as a historical simulation to confirm order placement, tier spacing, and exit behavior on your broker’s historical XAUUSD data.
Then run the EA on a demo account to observe real spreads, slippage, and execution during different sessions.
Adjust pip steps (First/Second/Third) and multiplier carefully; small changes can materially alter exposure.
Test across calm and high-volatility periods, including times around rollovers and major session transitions.
Change one group of settings at a time (entries, then tiers, then exits, then time filters) to understand impact.
Only consider live use after you understand maximum exposure and behavior under adverse moves.

Compatibility
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Broker suffixes may apply (e.g., XAUUSDm).
Timeframe: intended for M1.
Platform: MetaTrader (use the platform listed for the product in the Market details).
Execution: ECN-style SL/TP modification flow is supported for brokers that require it.

FAQ
Q: Does the EA add additional orders to a position?
A: Yes. It can add orders using tiered distance rules if enabled and if conditions allow.

Q: Is this approach high risk?
A: Adding orders increases exposure and can increase drawdown during extended adverse moves. Use conservative sizing and test carefully.

Q: Can I run it outside XAUUSD?
A: It is designed for XAUUSD. Other symbols require your own validation and parameter changes.

Q: Why did it not open trades?
A: Check time filters, minimum-distance rules, MaxPairTrades, and whether indicator confirmations are enabled and satisfied.

Q: Do I need a VPS?
A: A VPS is optional, but uninterrupted operation can help maintain time-based logic and order management stability.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Please refer to the Market “Versions” tab for the full version history.

제작자의 제품 더 보기
Gold Hyper Scalper M5
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview XAU Hyper Scalper is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) designed for M5 charts in MetaTrader 4. It uses a rule-based approach that combines Parabolic SAR direction filtering with Bollinger Bands conditions to manage entries and exits. Optional spread and news-time blocking can pause new entries during selected conditions. The EA requires user-defined risk settings and broker-appropriate parameters. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD on M5 and evaluates market direction u
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Euro Pulse EA (Alpha Structure FX) Overview Prop Firm Robot is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades 5 minute timeframe using a multi-indicator confirmation model and built-in protection limits. Entries are filtered by several standard indicators and are evaluated on new bars. The EA includes spread/position limits, daily loss and drawdown limits, and account equity protections that can suspend new entries when triggered. An optional news filter can pause new entries around sc
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for NASDAQ-100 index symbols provided by your broker (e.g., US100, NAS100, USATECHIDXUSD). It is intended for H1 charts and uses a trend-continuation breakout approach with directional filters. Entries are placed as stop orders at recent structural highs/lows when both the daily bias and SuperTrend agree. The EA includes fixed SL/TP, optional trailing stop, and time-based expiry rules to avoid stale entries. What t
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview US30 Quantum EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for trading the Dow Jones index symbol provided by your broker (e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M15 charts and uses a rule-based trend and volatility confirmation approach. The EA combines Keltner Channel, Hull Moving Average, and SuperTrend conditions, with ATR-based trade management. It is designed to run as a single-instance EA on one symbol, with no grid and no martingale logic. What the EA Does The
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Sterling Sigma Reversion EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe. It applies a rule-based mean reversion approach using two Bollinger Bands to detect stretched conditions and then targets a return toward a 20-period simple moving average (SMA). Entries are placed using pending orders, with time-based expiry to avoid stale setups. The EA is designed without grid-style averaging and without martingale logic. What the EA Does The EA monito
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Aegis Vortex US30 EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for US30-type index symbols (broker naming may vary, e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M5 charts and uses a rule-based approach that targets mean-reversion behavior near volatility extremes. Entries are placed using pending stop orders and are filtered by regime/confirmation conditions to reduce activity when criteria are not aligned. The EA includes fixed SL/TP and an ATR-based staged trailing option
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Regime Shift EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe. It detects volatility expansion and potential “regime shift” conditions using two Bollinger Band frameworks. When the rules confirm directional alignment, the EA places stop orders to participate in the move. The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD M30 and evaluates price behavior against two Bolling
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances. Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition. The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered. What the EA Does The EA monit
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Linear Alpha EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It combines a Linear Regression directional bias with limit entries around a LWMA(50) reference level. Entry spacing adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width from a higher-period band. Trades use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional fixed trailing stop (when enabled). The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Expansion Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It follows a rules-based approach that looks for daily range expansion conditions and then seeks pullback entries. Directional bias is derived from prior-day reference levels with a Bollinger-based confirmation. Entries are placed as pending limit orders anchored to Keltner Channel levels. Trades are managed with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional ATR-based
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview German Index Thrust EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GER40 / DAX-type symbols on the M5 timeframe. It uses a rule-based intraday approach anchored to the daily open and places pending stop orders when conditions align. Directional bias is derived from a DeMarker cross, and entry distance adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width. The EA is designed for one position per signal, with no grid-style layering and no martingale logic. What the EA Does At t
Alpha Cerberus Manager
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Cerberus Manager is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 4. It runs on a chart and helps you place and manage trades with risk-based calculations and on-chart controls. The panel does not generate trade signals and does not trade on its own. All actions are initiated by the user (buttons/controls). It can assist with position sizing, order placement, partial closes, and management tasks such as break-even and trailing stop (when enabled). What the Tool Does The panel calculates l
Glimpse Hft US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Glimpse Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for short-term execution using pending stop orders and time-based controls. It places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders at a configurable distance from the current price and manages trades with Stop Loss and optional trailing logic. The EA is intended to run on the symbol chart where it is attached and can be set to Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions. Because this style depends on execution quality, behavior can v
Gold Session Limits EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Session Limits EA is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4. It is built around time-based breakout rules and uses broker server time for all session logic. The EA can run two independent modules: a Previous Day High/Low breakout and a London range breakout into the New York session window. It uses pending orders, level checks, and optional filters to help avoid entries after early level breaks. What the EA Does The EA reads defined price ranges (yesterday’s
Alpha Trading Sceduler
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Trading Scheduler is an MT4 tool that helps control when automated trading is allowed inside one terminal. It does not open trades by itself. Instead, it evaluates your weekly schedule and publishes a “trading allowed / blocked” status. The status is shared through terminal Global Variables so your other Expert Advisors can follow one centralized time plan. Optional functions can close positions and/or cancel pending orders at the end of allowed periods (when enabled). Use it to a
Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is designed around a break-and-retest approach on support and resistance zones. The EA detects zones from price structure, waits for a confirmed break on candle close, then places a limit order in the retest area. Risk controls include percentage-based sizing (if available), structural Stop Loss placement, and configurable filters (trend, time, spread, volatility). It can be used on Forex symbols
Alpa Crossover Strategy EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Crossover Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on an EMA crossover model (EMA 50 and EMA 200). It is designed to trade directional signals when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA (Golden Cross / Death Cross). The EA works with one active market direction at a time and can close an opposite trade when a new signal appears. Lot sizing can be fixed, with an optional Martingale mode available for users who understand the related risk. What the EA Does The EA m
Alpha FX News Filter
Andreas Smigadis
지표
Overview Alpha News Shield is an MT4 indicator designed to help you plan and reduce trading activity around scheduled economic events. It displays upcoming events on the chart (panel, countdown, and optional vertical lines) and can control terminal-wide protection using global variables. When the protection window is active, the indicator can set a “trading allowed” flag that other Expert Advisors can read before sending new orders. Optional auto-close rules can close positions before selected e
Alpha Silver Cross EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades a moving-average crossover with an ATR-based volatility confirmation. It is designed to run on the chart where it is attached and evaluates signals on new bars. The EA supports configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional indicator-based exits. Built-in protections include spread and exposure limits, daily limits, and account-level equity protections. An optional news filter can suspend new entries around
Alpha Swing Reversal Signals
Andreas Smigadis
지표
Overview Alpha Swing Reversal Signals is an MT4 indicator that marks potential swing reversal candles with arrows. Signals are evaluated on closed candles using candle structure (wick-to-range), swing high/low detection, and an ATR-based volatility filter. An optional EMA trend filter can be enabled to align signals with a broader directional bias. Optional alerts can notify you when a new signal is confirmed on the last closed candle. What the Indicator Does The indicator scans historical and
The 2 to 10 Algorithm
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview The 2 to 10 Algorithm is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M1 timeframe. It evaluates signals on closed candles and uses a combination of EMA trend direction, RSI extremes, and an ATR volatility condition. Entries are placed as pending limit orders with a short validity window to reduce late fills. The EA includes a spread filter, optional time controls, and optional money management (including a martingale-style mode). What the EA Does It checks t
BTC Predator
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview BTC Predator is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for BTCUSD-type symbols. It operates on new bars and uses an RSI level-cross for entries with a candlestick pin-bar condition for exits. The EA includes configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional entry/daily/account protections. A built-in News Filter can pause trading around selected events when enabled and configured. The presentation and formatting are kept aligned with Market description recommendations. What the
ETH Reaper
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview ETH Reaper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for ETHUSD-type symbols. It evaluates signals on new bars and combines a Stochastic crossover with a Bulls Power filter for entries. Position management includes Stop Loss, Take Profit, and an optional trailing stop when Stop Loss is enabled. Additional protections are available for spread, exposure limits, daily limits, and account-level safeguards. A built-in News Filter can pause new entries around selected events when enabled
Alpha Grid Giant
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Grid Giant is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that combines indicator-based entries with optional position scaling (grid-style) logic. It can manage exits using a basket Take Profit method (based on pips or ATR) and can also close positions using a cumulative result threshold in account currency. The EA includes entry, daily, and account protection limits, plus an optional News Filter. All logic is evaluated on the current chart symbol and timeframe, so behavior should be valid
