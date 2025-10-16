RSX Powered JMA Oscillator MT5

RSX Powered JMA Oscillator MetaTrader 5

The RSX Powered JMA Oscillator is a combination of two analytical tools — RSX and JMA — designed to identify trend direction and overbought/oversold levels. The RSX component is regarded as a smoothed version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), providing more stable momentum readings.

Meanwhile, the Jurik Moving Average (JMA) minimizes or eliminates the inherent lag of traditional moving averages, allowing for faster and more precise reactions to price fluctuations and market movements.



Specification Table of RSX Powered JMA Oscillator

Specification Details Category Trading Tool – Signal and Prediction – Moving Average Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Intraday Trading – Swing Trading Trading Market All Markets





RSX Powered JMA Indicator at a Glance

The RSX Powered JMA Oscillator is primarily used to identify overbought and oversold zones within price charts. Additionally, it helps determine whether the market trend is bullish or bearish based on the oscillator line’s position relative to the midline.

When the oscillator line rises above the 70 level, it signifies a strong bullish trend, while a drop below the -30 level indicates a strong bearish trend.





Bullish Trend Conditions

Based on the EUR/USD chart on the 1-hour timeframe, an upward movement of the blue line crossing the midline signals the beginning of a bullish trend. As illustrated in the example, when the oscillator line is positioned above the 70 level, it reflects a strong bullish condition in the market.





Bearish Trend Conditions

According to the USD/JPY chart on the 30-minute timeframe, when the oscillator line moves below the midline, it confirms the beginning of a bearish trend. In this case, fluctuations of the blue line below the -30 level indicate a strong bearish momentum and potential continuation of the downward movement.





RSX Powered JMA Indicator Settings

The adjustable parameters of the RSX Powered JMA Oscillator are as follows:



• RsxLength: Length or period for RSX calculation



• Price: Type of price used for calculations



• JmaLength: Length or period for JMA calculation



• JmaPhase: Phase or shift of JMA





Conclusion

The RSX Powered JMA Indicator provides smoother price data with reduced lag, offering stronger reversal signals compared to the traditional RSI. Furthermore, traders can customize parameters such as RsxLength and JmaLength in the settings panel according to their preferred trading strategy and market approach.