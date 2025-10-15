MVA Indicator MT5

MVA Indicator for MT5

The MVA Indicator is designed by comparing price behavior with two exponential moving averages (fast and slow), enabling traders to identify potential market reversal points.This indicator presents buy signals with green arrows and sell signals with red arrows in a clear and user-friendly format.

MVA Indicator Specification Table

Category Moving Average – Signal and Prediction – Oscillator Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Trading Market All Markets

MVA Indicator at a Glance

The MVA Indicator functions based on candle crossings over two exponential moving averages (fast and slow) and generates corresponding trading signals.

When a bullish candle crosses above both moving averages, it suggests the start of an upward move, triggering a buy signal. Conversely, when a bearish candle breaks below both averages, it indicates a potential downtrend, activating a sell signal.

Buy Signal

On the Cardano (ADA) chart with a 1-hour timeframe, the performance of the MVA Indicator can be clearly observed. In this scenario, the indicator generated a buy signal represented by a green arrow, marking the beginning of an upward trend. Traders can interpret this as an appropriate opportunity to open a buy position, in line with the prevailing market trend.

Sell Signal

According to the EUR/CHF chart on the 30-minute timeframe, the MVA Indicator generated a sell signal through the appearance of a red arrow.Based on this signal, traders can enter a sell position and maintain it until a green arrow, indicating a reversal, appears on the chart.

MVA Indicator Settings

The adjustable settings of the MVA Indicator include:

Faster MA Period: Fast Moving Average Period

Slower MA Period: Slow Moving Average Period

Sound ON: Enable Sound Alert

Conclusion

The MVA Indicator is developed to identify market entry and exit points based on candle crossings over two exponential moving averages — fast and slow.Signals are displayed directly on the chart, with green arrows representing buy opportunities and red arrows indicating sell opportunities.

This tool can be effectively used across a variety of trading strategies, including scalping, day trading, and medium-term trading.