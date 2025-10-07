Bears Bulls Impulse Indicator MT4

Bears Bulls Impulse Indicator in MetaTrader 4

The Bears Bulls Impulse Indicator is a practical oscillator designed for forex traders, enabling them to detect bullish and bearish market trends within MetaTrader 4.This indicator employs two oscillator lines to define overall market direction. When the green oscillator line moves above the red one, it indicates a bullish market phase.

Conversely, when the red oscillator line rises above the green, it suggests a bearish market trend.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Bears and Bulls Motivation Indicator Table

Category

Signal and Forecast – Trading Tool – Oscillator

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Lagging – Trend – Leading

Timeframes

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading

Markets

Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies


Bears and Bulls Motivation Indicator at a Glance

The Bears Bulls Impulse Indicator is a valuable analytical tool for technical traders that presents two oscillator lines—green and red—to generate buy and sell signals through their crossovers. Beyond highlighting potential entry and exit points, the indicator helps traders identify the prevailing market trend and potential reversal areas.

Bullish Trend of the Bears and Bulls Motivation Indicator

On the 1-hour EUR/USD chart, the Bears Bulls Impulse Indicator can be observed in action. When the green oscillator line crosses above the red line, a bullish signal appears. This condition suggests that traders can open buy positions to take advantage of the potential upward market movement.

Bearish Trend of the Bears and Bulls Motivation Indicator

On the 4-hour USD/CHF chart, traders can use the Bears Bulls Impulse Indicator to identify selling opportunities. When the red oscillator line rises above the green line, it indicates a bearish signal. In such market conditions, traders may open sell positions to align with the prevailing downtrend.

Settings of the Bears and Bulls Motivation Indicator

The following are the settings available in the Bears and Bulls Motivation Indicator:

  • MA Period: Defines the period for moving average calculation;
  • MA Method: Specifies the moving average calculation method;
  • MA Applied Price: Sets the base price for moving average calculation.


Conclusion

The Bears Bulls Impulse Indicator is a reliable tool for spotting buy and sell opportunities in the market. Both forex and crypto traders can integrate this indicator into their trading strategies to recognize bullish and bearish conditions and act accordingly when the oscillator lines intersect.

