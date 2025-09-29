ML Trendline Cluster Indicator MT5
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.1
Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator MT5
The Machine Learning Moving Average indicator, built on machine learning and statistical methods, is designed to distinguish the dominant price trend from scattered and volatile market movements.
This tool not only provides a moving average line to highlight the overall trend but also plots surrounding bands to illustrate the potential range of price fluctuations.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Specification Table of the Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator
|
Category
|
Moving Average – Signal and Forecast – Machine Learning
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Trend-following
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All markets
Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator at a Glance
Signal generation in the Machine Learning MA indicator is based on how price interacts with its surrounding bands.
- When the price crosses above the upper band, the indicator generates a buy signal.
- When the price crosses below the lower band, it generates a sell signal.
Buy Signal
On the Ethereum (ETH) chart in the 1-hour timeframe, the price has moved above the upper band, with the candle closing beyond it.
In this scenario, the indicator detects a breakout and issues a buy signal to the trader, marked with a blue indicator.
Sell Signal
On the GBP/USD chart in the 30-minute timeframe, the indicator has identified a drop below the lower band.
As a result, the tool issues a sell signal with a red marker, signaling the prevailing downward momentum.
Settings of the Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator
The settings panel of the Machine Learning Moving Average indicator includes the following parameters:
- Window size: Number of data points used in moving average calculation
- Forecast: Prediction level and responsiveness of the indicator
- Sigma: Smoothing parameter or standard deviation
- Multiplicative Factor: Band expansion coefficient
- Source: Type of input data (from price)
- Upperline: Upper boundary of the price fluctuation range
- Lowerline: Lower boundary of the price fluctuation range
Conclusion
The Machine Learning Moving Average indicator is a modern tool in technical analysis. Leveraging machine learning algorithms and statistical models, it filters the dominant market trend from volatile price activity.
Alongside the moving average line, this indicator provides upper and lower bands to define potential price fluctuation ranges.