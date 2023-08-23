Vanda FX
- Experts
- Sayan Vandenhout
- Version: 1.5
- Mise à jour: 21 septembre 2023
Period_Dynamic_Range:DMK Dynamic
Magic Start : Magic Number
Start Time : Start Time Server
End Time : End Time Server
Hi, the advisor is good enough, 5 stars, but can you improve calculation of a StopLose profite closure (please see the comments)
(Could you improve the mathematical part, to calculate the commission and/or swap into the Profit value, when close a deal in profit on StopLose...)
30.08/2023 - Update: Work good on Real Account (not Cent) for Alpari (no ECN). Exness and Roboforex are in test as well. IC Market is keeping silent
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
GREAT EA AVAILABLE FREE I WANT TO KNOW THAT ON WHICH CURRENCY PAIR IT WILL RUN AND WILL YOU HAVE SET FILE FOR PAIR