SessionMapperPro

SessionViz Pro - Professional Trading Session Visualizer

OVERVIEW:
Professional indicator designed to highlight trading session times and specific time periods on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Essential tool for session-based trading strategies and time-sensitive market analysis.

KEY FEATURES:
✓ Highlight trading session background areas with custom colors
✓ Draw vertical lines at specific times for precise entries
✓ Multiple instances support - combine different sessions
✓ Exclude specific days of the week from analysis  
✓ Colored Japanese candlestick sessions display
✓ Session labels with daily range information
✓ Empty rectangle frames option for clean visualization
✓ Background drawing - doesn't interfere with price action

PERFECT FOR:
- Forex session trading (Asian, European, US sessions)
- Day trading strategies requiring time precision
- Intraday market behavior analysis
- Multi-timeframe session comparisons
- Time-based entry and exit strategies

HOW IT WORKS:
Simply specify start and end times for your desired sessions. The indicator automatically scans your chart and highlights these periods with your chosen colors. Add multiple instances to track different sessions simultaneously.

EASY SETUP:
1. Add indicator to chart
2. Set session start/end times
3. Choose colors and display options
4. Customize for your trading strategy

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
- Compatible with all timeframes
- Works on all trading instruments
- Minimal CPU usage
- Clean, professional visualization
- Fully customizable parameters

TRADING APPLICATIONS:
- London/New York session overlap trading
- Asian session breakout strategies  
- End-of-session profit taking
- Opening range breakouts
- Time-specific pattern analysis

Get precise session visualization to improve your trading timing and strategy execution.
