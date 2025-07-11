GEN rsi swing signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller



The "RSI+ with 123 Fractals" logo is designed to provide a clear and professional visual representation of a complex technical indicator, focused on precise market analysis and reliable patterns. Each element in the design is crafted to reflect the philosophy and strengths of the indicator within the trading world.

Design Elements:

"RSI+" Text in Bold and White:

The main "RSI+" text is chosen to be the focal point, with a bold and clear font. The use of white color for the text adds contrast against other visual elements, highlighting clarity and ease in recognizing the name of the indicator. The "RSI+" refers to the Relative Strength Index, a commonly used technical analysis tool, with the addition of "123 Fractals" indicating the fractal pattern recognition system. Fractal Arrows (Green and Red):

Above and below the main text, there are two fractal arrows in green and red. The green arrow represents a buy signal, while the red arrow represents a sell signal. These colors are universally recognized in trading to represent potential profitable and loss-making price movements. These arrows represent the conclusions drawn from the 123 Fractals pattern, helping traders identify optimal entry and exit points in the market. Dotted Line Connecting the Arrows:

The dotted line connecting these arrows symbolizes the dynamic relationship between price levels formed in the 123 Fractals pattern. This line represents an important concept in trading: market direction changes that often occur in recurring patterns. In the context of this indicator, the dotted line visually illustrates how buy and sell signals are interconnected, offering guidance to traders in making their trading decisions. Symmetry and Balance:

The logo design maintains a balance between the visual elements, creating a sense of symmetry. This symmetry reflects the stability and precision desired in market analysis and indicates that this indicator is capable of providing consistent and measured decisions.

Design Philosophy:

This logo is not just a graphic representation but also embodies the essence of the RSI+ with 123 Fractals indicator itself. The fractal arrows pointing up and down indicate that the indicator focuses on significant price changes, while the dotted line creates a clear relationship between different trading signals. With its bold and modern design, this logo leaves a strong and professional impression, reflecting the key characteristics of this indicator, which can be relied upon for generating trading signals based on careful technical analysis.



