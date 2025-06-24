TSI Divergence Indicator MT5
TSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5
The TSI Divergence Indicator is an oscillator for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically detect divergences at price highs and lows without the need for manual chart analysis.
This tool features a curve that highlights bullish divergences in blue below the zero line, signaling buy opportunities. When the curve is above the zero line, it marks bearish divergences in pink and indicates sell signals. This automated functionality allows traders to more efficiently identify potential trend reversals.
Indicator Table
|
Category
|
Oscillator - Signal and Forecast
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Trend - Reversal – Non-Repaint
|
Time Frame
|
Multi-Timeframe Support
|
Trading Style
|
Scalper - Day trader - Intraday
|
Applicable Markets
|
ALL Markets
In the example image, a 5-minute price chart of gold (symbol: XAUUSD) is shown. On the left, a downtrend ends with a bullish (positive) divergence, indicating weakening downward momentum.
The indicator generates a buy signal on the chart. On the right, following an uptrend, a bearish (negative) divergence is detected and marked with a pink line, prompting a sell signal. These signals can be further validated using other analysis tools and strategies.
Overview
The TSI (True Strength Index) oscillator is a powerful tool for detecting divergences on price charts. By automating divergence identification, the indicator saves time and simplifies the analysis process. Additionally, buy and sell signals are marked directly on the chart, helping traders act quickly and confidently during trading sessions.
Uptrend Signals (Buy Signals)
In the 15-minute chart of Litecoin (symbol: LITECOIN), the indicator highlights a positive divergence (RD+) at the end of a downtrend. The curve appears blue and sits below the zero level, signaling a potential trend reversal and triggering a buy signal. This is particularly effective when aligned with other signals such as support zones.
Downtrend Signals (Sell Signals)
In the 4-hour chart of the CAD/CHF currency pair, the indicator detects a negative divergence (RD-) at the end of an uptrend. The curve is orange and positioned above the zero level, suggesting a weakening uptrend and producing a sell signal. This signal becomes more reliable when supported by other indicators like resistance levels.
Settings of the TSI Divergence Indicator
- True Strength Index Momentum Smoothing Period: 25-period moving average to smooth TSI
- True Strength Index Smoothing Period 2: 13-period moving average for additional smoothing
- Price: Calculated based on Close Price
- Number of Candles for Pivots Calculation: Set to 8
- Maximum Distance Between Two Pivots: 30
- Minimum Distance Between Two Pivots: 5
- Number of Divergences from Pivot: 1 divergence per pivot
- Number of TSI that Break the Line: 2
- Shift: Set to 2
- Sell Divergence Color: Pink or user-defined
- Buy Divergence Color: Blue or user-defined
- Width: Set to 2
Conclusion
The TSI oscillator, like other divergence indicators, provides timely insights into potential trend reversals. It can be used across all timeframes and asset classes, though higher timeframes are generally more effective. For more accurate analysis, traders are encouraged to combine the TSI Divergence Indicator with other technical tools.
This helps validate signals and improves the quality of trading decisions.