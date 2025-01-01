DocumentationSections
Path

Retourne le répertoire du terminial client.

string  Path() const 

Valeur de retour

Le répertoire du terminal client.

Note

Pour récupérer le répertoire du terminal client, la fonction TerminalInfoString() est appelée (propriété TERMINAL_PATH).