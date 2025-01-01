Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCTerminalInfoPath BuildIsConnectedIsDLLsAllowedIsTradeAllowedIsEmailEnabledIsFtpEnabledMaxBarsCodePageCPUCoresMemoryPhysicalMemoryTotalMemoryAvailableMemoryUsedIsX64OpenCLSupportDiskSpaceLanguageNameCompanyPathDataPathCommonDataPathInfoIntegerInfoString Path Retourne le répertoire du terminial client. string Path() const Valeur de retour Le répertoire du terminal client. Note Pour récupérer le répertoire du terminal client, la fonction TerminalInfoString() est appelée (propriété TERMINAL_PATH). Company DataPath