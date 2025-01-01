DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandard KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCOrderInfoSelect 

Select

Özelliklerine erişebilmek için fiş kullanarak bir emir seçer.

bool  Select(
   ulong  ticket   // emir fişi
   )

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', emir seçilemezse 'false'.