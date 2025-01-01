DocumentazioneSezioni
Select

Seleziona un ordine da ticket per ulteriore accesso alle sue proprietà.

bool  Select(
   ulong  ticket   // ticket dell'ordine
   )

Valore di ritorno

true – successo, false – impossibile selezionare l'ordine.