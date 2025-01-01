DokumentationKategorien
Select

Wählt eine Order aus nach Ticket, um ihr weiter zuzugreifen.

bool  Select(
   ulong  ticket   // Order-Ticket
   )

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, oder false wenn keine Order ausgewählt ist.