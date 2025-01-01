ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoSelect 

Select

注文をチケットによって選択しプロパティにアクセスします。

bool  Select(
  ulong ticket   // 注文チケット
  ）

戻り値

成功の場合は true、注文が選択できなかった場合は false