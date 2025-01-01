- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
Expiration
Définit la valeur du paramètre "Expiration".
|
void Expiration(
Paramètres
value
[in] Nouvelle valeur du paramètre "Expiration".
Valeur de retour
Aucune.
Note
La valeur du paramètre "Expiration" est définie en barres. Elle est utilisée comme date/heure d'expiration pour les ordres en attente (en cas de trading utilisant les ordres en attentes).