Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardModules de StratégiesClasses de base des Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalExpiration 

Expiration

Définit la valeur du paramètre "Expiration".

void  Expiration(
   int    value         // Nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

value

[in]  Nouvelle valeur du paramètre "Expiration".

Valeur de retour

Aucune.

Note

La valeur du paramètre "Expiration" est définie en barres. Elle est utilisée comme date/heure d'expiration pour les ordres en attente (en cas de trading utilisant les ordres en attentes).