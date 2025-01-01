- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
OpenShortParams
Définit les paramètres pour ouvrir une position courte.
virtual bool OpenShortParams(
Paramètres
price
[in][out] Variable pour le prix, passée par référence.
sl
[in][out] Variable du prix du Stop Loss, passée par référence.
tp
[in][out] Variable du prix du Take Profit, passée par référence.
expiration
[in][out] Variable pour la date/heure d'expiration, passée par référence.
Valeur de retour
vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon