Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardModules de StratégiesClasses de base des Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalGeneral BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection General Définit la nouvelle valeur du paramètre "General". void General( int value // Nouvelle valeur ) Paramètres value [in] Nouvelle valeur du paramètre "General". Valeur de retour Aucune. PatternsUsage Ignore