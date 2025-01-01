DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardModules de StratégiesClasses de base des Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalGeneral 

General

Définit la nouvelle valeur du paramètre "General".

void  General(
   int    value         // Nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

value

[in]  Nouvelle valeur du paramètre "General".

Valeur de retour

Aucune.