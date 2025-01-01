DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardModules de StratégiesClasses de base des Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalCheckReverseShort 

CheckReverseShort

Vérifie les conditions pour renverser une position courte.

virtual bool  CheckReverseShort(
   double&    price,          // prix
   double&    sl,             // Stop Loss
   double&    tp,             // Take Profit
   datetime&  expiration      // expiration
   )

Paramètres

price

[in][out]  Variable pour le renversement de prix, passée par référence.

sl

[in][out]  Variable du prix du Stop Loss, passée par référence.

tp

[in][out]  Variable du prix du Take Profit, passée par référence.

expiration

[in][out]  Variable pour la date/heure d'expiration, passée par référence.

Valeur de retour

vrai si la condition est satisfaite, faux sinon.