MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CPositionInfoTypeDescription
- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
TypeDescription
获取持仓类型的字符串描述。
|
string TypeDescription() const
返回值
持仓类型的字符串描述。
注释
持仓必须先行使用 Select (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。