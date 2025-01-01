MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCPositionInfoInfoString
- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
InfoString
指定された string 型プロパティの値を取得します。
|
bool InfoString(
パラメータ
prop_id
[in] テキストプロパティの識別子（ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STRING 列挙値）
var
[out] 結果を受け取る string 型変数への参照
戻り値
成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が取得できなかった場合は false
注意事項
ポジションは Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。