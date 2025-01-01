- Time
InfoString
Retourne la valeur de la propriété spécifiée de type string.
|
bool InfoString(
Paramètres
prop_id
[in] Identifiant de la propriété de type texte (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STRING).
var
[out] Référence à une variable de type string pour placer le résultat.
Valeur de retour
vrai en cas de succès, faux si la valeur de la propriété n'a pas pu être récupérée.
Note
La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).