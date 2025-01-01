InfoString

Gets the value of specified string type property.

bool InfoString(

ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STRING prop_id,

string& var

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of text property from ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.

var

[out] Reference to string type variable to place result.

Return Value

true – success, false – unable to get property value.

Note

The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.