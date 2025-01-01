DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCOrderInfoPriceOpen 

PriceOpen

Erhält den Preis der Order.

double  PriceOpen() const

Rückgabewert

Preis der Order-Platzierung

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.