Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCAccountInfoProfit LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck Profit Erhält den Wert des aktuellen Profits auf dem Konto. double Profit() const Rückgabewert Der Wert des aktuellen Profits des Kontos in Kontowährung. Credit Equity