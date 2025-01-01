DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Operaciones con gráficosChartRedraw 

ChartRedraw

Activa el redibujo forzado de un gráfico especificado.

void  ChartRedraw(
   long  chart_id=0      // identificador del gráfico
   );

Parámetros

chart_id=0

[in]  Identificador del gráfico. 0 significa el gráfico actual.

Nota

Suele usarse después del cambio de las propiedades de objetos.

Ejemplo:

#define   WIDTH      50    // anchura del rectángulo en barras
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtenemos el identificador del gráfico actual y establecemos el nombre del objeto gráfico
   long   chart_id = ChartID();
   string obj_name = MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_RectLabel";
   
//--- obtenemos las dos coordenadas de tiempo del rectángulo
   datetime time1  = iTime(_Symbol_PeriodWIDTH);
   datetime time2  = iTime(_Symbol_Period0);
   if(time1==0 || time2==0)
     {
      Print("Error getting time "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- obtenemos los precios máximo y mínimo en el rango de anchura del rectángulo
   double price1 = HighestHigh(_Symbol_Period0WIDTH);
   double price2 = LowestLow(_Symbol_Period0WIDTH);
   if(price1==EMPTY_VALUE || price2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return;
 
//--- creamos un objeto de rectángulo
   Print("Create a wheat-colored rectangle");
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_idobj_nameOBJ_RECTANGLE0time1price1time2price2))
     {
      Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- rellenamos el rectángulo con el color inicial
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_idobj_nameOBJPROP_FILLtrue);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_idobj_nameOBJPROP_BACKtrue);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_idobj_nameOBJPROP_COLORclrWheat);
   ChartRedraw();
   
//--- esperamos un segundo, rellenamos el rectángulo con el color "DodgerBlue" y actualizamos el gráfico
   Sleep(1000);
   Print("Change color to DodgerBlue");
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_idobj_nameOBJPROP_COLORclrDodgerBlue);
   ChartRedraw();
   
//--- esperamos un segundo, rellenamos el rectángulo con el color "DodgerBlue" y actualizamos el gráfico
   Sleep(1000);
   Print("Change color to LimeGreen");
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_idobj_nameOBJPROP_COLORclrLimeGreen);
   ChartRedraw();
   
//--- esperamos un segundo, rellenamos el rectángulo con el color "OrangeRed" y actualizamos el gráfico
   Sleep(1000);
   Print("Change color to OrangeRed");
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_idobj_nameOBJPROP_COLORclrOrangeRed);
   ChartRedraw();
   
//--- esperamos un segundo, rellenamos el rectángulo con el color "Wheat" y actualizamos el gráfico
   Sleep(1000);
   Print("Reset color to original");
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_idobj_nameOBJPROP_COLORclrWheat);
   ChartRedraw();
   
//--- transcurridos tres segundos, eliminamos el objeto del gráfico
   Sleep(3000);
   Print("Delete the rectangle");
   ObjectDelete(chart_idobj_name);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna el High máximo en el intervalo de barras indicado        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double HighestHigh(const string symbolconst ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframeconst uint startconst uint count)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   int index=iHighest(symboltimeframeMODE_HIGHcountstart);
   if(index==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: iHighest() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(EMPTY_VALUE);
     }
   GetLastError();
   double price=iHigh(symboltimeframeindex);
   if(price==0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: iHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(EMPTY_VALUE);
     }
   return(price);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna el Low mínimo en el intervalo de barras indicado         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double LowestLow(const string symbolconst ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframeconst uint startconst uint count)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   int index=iLowest(symboltimeframeMODE_LOWcountstart);
   if(index==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: iLowest() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(EMPTY_VALUE);
     }
   GetLastError();
   double price=iLow(symboltimeframeindex);
   if(price==0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: iLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(EMPTY_VALUE);
     }
   return(price);
  }

Véase también

Objetos gráficos