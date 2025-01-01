|
#define WIDTH 50 // anchura del rectángulo en barras
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- obtenemos el identificador del gráfico actual y establecemos el nombre del objeto gráfico
long chart_id = ChartID();
string obj_name = MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_RectLabel";
//--- obtenemos las dos coordenadas de tiempo del rectángulo
datetime time1 = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, WIDTH);
datetime time2 = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0);
if(time1==0 || time2==0)
{
Print("Error getting time ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- obtenemos los precios máximo y mínimo en el rango de anchura del rectángulo
double price1 = HighestHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 0, WIDTH);
double price2 = LowestLow(_Symbol, _Period, 0, WIDTH);
if(price1==EMPTY_VALUE || price2==EMPTY_VALUE)
return;
//--- creamos un objeto de rectángulo
Print("Create a wheat-colored rectangle");
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, obj_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, time1, price1, time2, price2))
{
Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- rellenamos el rectángulo con el color inicial
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_FILL, true);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_BACK, true);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWheat);
ChartRedraw();
//--- esperamos un segundo, rellenamos el rectángulo con el color "DodgerBlue" y actualizamos el gráfico
Sleep(1000);
Print("Change color to DodgerBlue");
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrDodgerBlue);
ChartRedraw();
//--- esperamos un segundo, rellenamos el rectángulo con el color "DodgerBlue" y actualizamos el gráfico
Sleep(1000);
Print("Change color to LimeGreen");
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrLimeGreen);
ChartRedraw();
//--- esperamos un segundo, rellenamos el rectángulo con el color "OrangeRed" y actualizamos el gráfico
Sleep(1000);
Print("Change color to OrangeRed");
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrOrangeRed);
ChartRedraw();
//--- esperamos un segundo, rellenamos el rectángulo con el color "Wheat" y actualizamos el gráfico
Sleep(1000);
Print("Reset color to original");
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWheat);
ChartRedraw();
//--- transcurridos tres segundos, eliminamos el objeto del gráfico
Sleep(3000);
Print("Delete the rectangle");
ObjectDelete(chart_id, obj_name);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna el High máximo en el intervalo de barras indicado |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double HighestHigh(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint start, const uint count)
{
ResetLastError();
int index=iHighest(symbol, timeframe, MODE_HIGH, count, start);
if(index==-1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: iHighest() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(EMPTY_VALUE);
}
GetLastError();
double price=iHigh(symbol, timeframe, index);
if(price==0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: iHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(EMPTY_VALUE);
}
return(price);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna el Low mínimo en el intervalo de barras indicado |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double LowestLow(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint start, const uint count)
{
ResetLastError();
int index=iLowest(symbol, timeframe, MODE_LOW, count, start);
if(index==-1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: iLowest() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(EMPTY_VALUE);
}
GetLastError();
double price=iLow(symbol, timeframe, index);
if(price==0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: iLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(EMPTY_VALUE);
}
return(price);
}