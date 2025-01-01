- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartNext
Devuelve el identificador del gráfico que sigue después del gráfico especificado.
|
long ChartNext(
Parámetros
chart_id
[in] Identificador del gráfico. 0 no significa el gráfico corriente. 0 significa "devolver el identificador del primer gráfico".
Valor devuelto
Identificador del gráfico. Si la lista de gráficos se ha terminado, la función devuelve -1.
Ejemplo:
|
//--- variables para los identificadores de gráficos