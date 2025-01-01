DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Operaciones con gráficosChartNext 

ChartNext

Devuelve el identificador del gráfico que sigue después del gráfico especificado.

long  ChartNext(
   long  chart_id      // identificador del gráfico
   );

Parámetros

chart_id

[in]  Identificador del gráfico. 0 no significa el gráfico corriente. 0 significa "devolver el identificador del primer gráfico".

Valor devuelto

Identificador del gráfico. Si la lista de gráficos se ha terminado, la función devuelve -1.

Ejemplo:

//--- variables para los identificadores de gráficos
   long currChart,prevChart=ChartFirst();
   int i=0,limit=100;
   Print("ChartFirst = ",ChartSymbol(prevChart)," ID = ",prevChart);
   while(i<limit)// seguramente no tenemos más de 100 gráficos abiertos
     {
      currChart=ChartNext(prevChart); // a base del anterior obtenemos un gráfico nuevo
      if(currChart<0) break;          // hemos llegado al final de la lista de gráficos
      Print(i,ChartSymbol(currChart)," ID = ",currChart);
      prevChart=currChart;// vamos a guardar el identificador del gráfico corriente para ChartNext()
      i++;// no olvidemos aumentar el contador
     }