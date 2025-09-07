Currencies / WFC
WFC: Wells Fargo & Company
81.09 USD 0.33 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WFC exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.08 and at a high of 81.59.
Follow Wells Fargo & Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WFC News
Daily Range
80.08 81.59
Year Range
54.40 84.79
- Previous Close
- 81.42
- Open
- 81.56
- Bid
- 81.09
- Ask
- 81.39
- Low
- 80.08
- High
- 81.59
- Volume
- 8.743 K
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- -0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.47%
- Year Change
- 44.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%