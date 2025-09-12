Moedas / WFC
WFC: Wells Fargo & Company
82.47 USD 1.08 (1.33%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WFC para hoje mudou para 1.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 80.54 e o mais alto foi 82.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Wells Fargo & Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WFC Notícias
- Wells Fargo (WFC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Big US banks lower prime lending rates after Fed rate cut
- Wells Fargo reduz taxa prime para 7,25% a partir de quinta-feira
- Wells Fargo cuts prime rate to 7.25% effective Thursday
- SoFi's Konecta Now Puts Banking Chatbots in the Spotlight
- Goldman's Strategic Shift Drives Growth & Operational Efficiency
- Senadores democratas pressionam Wells Fargo a encerrar esforços antissindicais
- Wells Fargo urged by Democratic senators to end anti-union efforts
- US senators demand Wells Fargo welcome employee unions
- S&P 500 Could Hit 7,600 By 2026, Wells Fargo Says In Aggressive Upgrade
- Factbox-Wells Fargo’s business in China, where senior executive has left after lifting of exit ban
- China permite que banqueira do Wells Fargo retorne aos EUA em meio a negociações comerciais
- China allows Wells Fargo banker to return the US amid trade talks- reports
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- US wins release of Wells Fargo banker barred from leaving China, WaPo reports
- Will a Fed rate cut really help your finances? What it would mean for mortgages, credit-card bills, savings rates and more.
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors’ insider trading appeals
- Is Trending Stock Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) a Buy Now?
- US retail sales beat expectations in August; weakening labor market dims outlook
- Citigroup Hits a 52-Week High: Should Investors Bet on the Stock Now?
- Citigroup's Cost-Cutting Drive: A Catalyst for Stronger Returns?
- Ações da Imax atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 32,53
- Wells Fargo (WFC) Could Be a Great Choice
- Stablecoins Now Hold $210 Billion. Here's How That Compares to Your Bank and Brokerage.
Faixa diária
80.54 82.72
Faixa anual
54.40 84.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 81.39
- Open
- 81.27
- Bid
- 82.47
- Ask
- 82.77
- Low
- 80.54
- High
- 82.72
- Volume
- 29.497 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.42%
- Mudança anual
- 47.27%
