WFC: Wells Fargo & Company
84.62 USD 1.12 (1.34%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WFC a changé de 1.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 82.93 et à un maximum de 84.92.
Suivez la dynamique Wells Fargo & Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
82.93 84.92
Range Annuel
54.40 84.92
- Clôture Précédente
- 83.50
- Ouverture
- 83.83
- Bid
- 84.62
- Ask
- 84.92
- Plus Bas
- 82.93
- Plus Haut
- 84.92
- Volume
- 23.620 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.34%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.57%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 19.45%
- Changement Annuel
- 51.11%
20 septembre, samedi