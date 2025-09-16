CotationsSections
WFC: Wells Fargo & Company

84.62 USD 1.12 (1.34%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de WFC a changé de 1.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 82.93 et à un maximum de 84.92.

Suivez la dynamique Wells Fargo & Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
82.93 84.92
Range Annuel
54.40 84.92
Clôture Précédente
83.50
Ouverture
83.83
Bid
84.62
Ask
84.92
Plus Bas
82.93
Plus Haut
84.92
Volume
23.620 K
Changement quotidien
1.34%
Changement Mensuel
3.57%
Changement à 6 Mois
19.45%
Changement Annuel
51.11%
20 septembre, samedi