WFC: Wells Fargo & Company

84.42 USD 0.20 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WFC ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.12 e ad un massimo di 84.89.

Segui le dinamiche di Wells Fargo & Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
84.12 84.89
Intervallo Annuale
54.40 84.92
Chiusura Precedente
84.62
Apertura
84.21
Bid
84.42
Ask
84.72
Minimo
84.12
Massimo
84.89
Volume
9.476 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.24%
Variazione Mensile
3.33%
Variazione Semestrale
19.17%
Variazione Annuale
50.75%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
