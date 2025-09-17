Valute / WFC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WFC: Wells Fargo & Company
84.42 USD 0.20 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WFC ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.12 e ad un massimo di 84.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Wells Fargo & Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WFC News
- Il titolo di GATX raggiunge il massimo storico a 174,88 USD
- These 2 Finance Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Wells Fargo: A Buy Recommendation - From Asset Cap To Outperformance (NYSE:WFC)
- Wells Fargo: The Asset Cap Party Is Over, But Opportunities Abound, As Do Risks (NYSE:WFC)
- Il titolo di Wells Fargo raggiunge il massimo storico a 84,84 USD
- Wells Fargo stock reaches all-time high at 84.84 USD
- Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- JPMorgan Chase: 7.1% Dividend Raise + Reasonable Valuation (NYSE:JPM)
- WaterBridge completes $588 million IPO with underwriters exercising full option
- Wells Fargo (WFC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Big US banks lower prime lending rates after Fed rate cut
- Wells Fargo taglia il tasso primario al 7,25% a partire da giovedì
- Wells Fargo cuts prime rate to 7.25% effective Thursday
- SoFi's Konecta Now Puts Banking Chatbots in the Spotlight
- Goldman's Strategic Shift Drives Growth & Operational Efficiency
- Senatori democratici esortano Wells Fargo a porre fine agli sforzi antisindacali
- Wells Fargo urged by Democratic senators to end anti-union efforts
- US senators demand Wells Fargo welcome employee unions
- S&P 500 Could Hit 7,600 By 2026, Wells Fargo Says In Aggressive Upgrade
- Factbox-Wells Fargo’s business in China, where senior executive has left after lifting of exit ban
- La Cina consente a banchiere di Wells Fargo di tornare negli USA durante i colloqui commerciali
- China allows Wells Fargo banker to return the US amid trade talks- reports
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- US wins release of Wells Fargo banker barred from leaving China, WaPo reports
Intervallo Giornaliero
84.12 84.89
Intervallo Annuale
54.40 84.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 84.62
- Apertura
- 84.21
- Bid
- 84.42
- Ask
- 84.72
- Minimo
- 84.12
- Massimo
- 84.89
- Volume
- 9.476 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 50.75%