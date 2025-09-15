通貨 / WFC
WFC: Wells Fargo & Company
83.50 USD 1.03 (1.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WFCの今日の為替レートは、1.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.94の安値と83.52の高値で取引されました。
Wells Fargo & Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WFC News
- WaterBridge completes $588 million IPO with underwriters exercising full option
- Citronリサーチの好意的言及を受け、Cardlytics株が急騰
- コンフォートシステムズUSA株、786.16ドルで史上最高値を記録
- Wells Fargo (WFC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Big US banks lower prime lending rates after Fed rate cut
- ウェルズ・ファーゴ、木曜日より優遇金利を7.25%に引き下げ
- Wells Fargo cuts prime rate to 7.25% effective Thursday
- SoFi's Konecta Now Puts Banking Chatbots in the Spotlight
- Goldman's Strategic Shift Drives Growth & Operational Efficiency
- ウェルズ・ファーゴ、民主党上院議員から反組合活動の停止を求められる
- Wells Fargo urged by Democratic senators to end anti-union efforts
- US senators demand Wells Fargo welcome employee unions
- S&P 500 Could Hit 7,600 By 2026, Wells Fargo Says In Aggressive Upgrade
- Factbox-Wells Fargo’s business in China, where senior executive has left after lifting of exit ban
- 貿易協議の中、中国がウェルズ・ファーゴの銀行家の米国帰国を許可―報道
- China allows Wells Fargo banker to return the US amid trade talks- reports
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- US wins release of Wells Fargo banker barred from leaving China, WaPo reports
- Will a Fed rate cut really help your finances? What it would mean for mortgages, credit-card bills, savings rates and more.
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors’ insider trading appeals
- Is Trending Stock Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) a Buy Now?
- US retail sales beat expectations in August; weakening labor market dims outlook
- Citigroup Hits a 52-Week High: Should Investors Bet on the Stock Now?
- Citigroup's Cost-Cutting Drive: A Catalyst for Stronger Returns?
1日のレンジ
81.94 83.52
1年のレンジ
54.40 84.79
- 以前の終値
- 82.47
- 始値
- 82.56
- 買値
- 83.50
- 買値
- 83.80
- 安値
- 81.94
- 高値
- 83.52
- 出来高
- 19.269 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.87%
- 1年の変化
- 49.11%
