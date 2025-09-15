クォートセクション
通貨 / WFC
WFC: Wells Fargo & Company

83.50 USD 1.03 (1.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WFCの今日の為替レートは、1.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.94の安値と83.52の高値で取引されました。

Wells Fargo & Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
81.94 83.52
1年のレンジ
54.40 84.79
以前の終値
82.47
始値
82.56
買値
83.50
買値
83.80
安値
81.94
高値
83.52
出来高
19.269 K
1日の変化
1.25%
1ヶ月の変化
2.20%
6ヶ月の変化
17.87%
1年の変化
49.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K