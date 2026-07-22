H1 Support Resistance Trader

Peak Bottom Breakout Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential peak and bottom trading zones from H1 swing points. The zone width is calculated using ATR. The EA can trade reversals, breakouts, or both entry types.





Version 2.33 normalizes price distances across differently quoted symbols. A Gold symbol quoted near 40 and another quoted near 4000 therefore receive comparable relative stop, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances.





MAIN FEATURES





- Peak and bottom zone calculation from H1 market structure on any chart timeframe.

- Reversal entries when price reaches a calculated zone.

- Breakout entries after an H1 candle closes beyond a calculated zone.

- Three selectable entry modes: reversal, breakout, or both.

- Fixed-volume position sizing with broker volume normalization.

- Two optional negative-distance additions within the original stop range.

- One positive-distance addition when price moves in the trade direction.

- Break-even and trailing-stop basket management.

- Spread, stop-level, freeze-level, volume-limit and free-margin checks.

- On-chart controls for trading status, volume and initial stop distance.

- Clean chart operation without visible support and resistance lines.

- Supports both hedging and netting accounts.





HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS





The EA scans H1 price history for the closest confirmed swing low below the current price and the closest confirmed swing high above the current price. ATR determines the half-width of each internal trading zone.





In reversal mode, the EA buys at the support zone or sells at the resistance zone. The opposite zone can be used as the initial target after applying the TargetZoneOffset setting.





In breakout mode, the EA waits for a completed H1 candle to close beyond a zone. BreakoutTakeProfitPrice provides a fixed scaled target, while break-even and trailing stop continue to manage the position.





BASKET MANAGEMENT





NegativeDCA1Ratio and NegativeDCA2Ratio define two adverse-distance levels as fractions of InitialSLPrice. PositiveDCA defines the favorable-distance level for one additional position. Once the positive addition is opened, negative additions are disabled for that basket. All additions use the current FixedLots value.





IMPORTANT SETUP INFORMATION





- The EA always calculates signals from H1 data, regardless of the chart timeframe.

- EnableTrading starts as false on a live chart. Use the on-chart TRADING button or set the input to true when you want automated trading.

- FixedLots defaults to 0.01.

- DistanceReferencePrice defaults to 4000 and scales the SL, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances according to the current symbol price.

- FallbackTakeProfitPrice supplies a valid reversal target when the opposite H1 zone cannot be used.

- BreakoutTakeProfitPrice supplies the scaled fixed target for breakout entries.

- Always test the default distances before using the EA on Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies or other instruments.

- Use one chart per symbol and a unique MagicNumber for every independent EA setup.

- Historical results depend on the broker's quotes, spread, commission, execution and symbol specification.





RISK WARNING





This EA can open additional positions in the same direction. DCA can increase exposure and drawdown. Test all settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use. Past backtest or monitoring results do not guarantee future performance.



