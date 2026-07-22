H1 Support Resistance Trader

Peak Bottom Breakout Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential peak and bottom trading zones from H1 swing points. The zone width is calculated using ATR. The EA can trade reversals, breakouts, or both entry types.

Version 2.33 normalizes price distances across differently quoted symbols. A Gold symbol quoted near 40 and another quoted near 4000 therefore receive comparable relative stop, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances.

MAIN FEATURES

- Peak and bottom zone calculation from H1 market structure on any chart timeframe.
- Reversal entries when price reaches a calculated zone.
- Breakout entries after an H1 candle closes beyond a calculated zone.
- Three selectable entry modes: reversal, breakout, or both.
- Fixed-volume position sizing with broker volume normalization.
- Two optional negative-distance additions within the original stop range.
- One positive-distance addition when price moves in the trade direction.
- Break-even and trailing-stop basket management.
- Spread, stop-level, freeze-level, volume-limit and free-margin checks.
- On-chart controls for trading status, volume and initial stop distance.
- Clean chart operation without visible support and resistance lines.
- Supports both hedging and netting accounts.

HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS

The EA scans H1 price history for the closest confirmed swing low below the current price and the closest confirmed swing high above the current price. ATR determines the half-width of each internal trading zone.

In reversal mode, the EA buys at the support zone or sells at the resistance zone. The opposite zone can be used as the initial target after applying the TargetZoneOffset setting.

In breakout mode, the EA waits for a completed H1 candle to close beyond a zone. BreakoutTakeProfitPrice provides a fixed scaled target, while break-even and trailing stop continue to manage the position.

BASKET MANAGEMENT

NegativeDCA1Ratio and NegativeDCA2Ratio define two adverse-distance levels as fractions of InitialSLPrice. PositiveDCA defines the favorable-distance level for one additional position. Once the positive addition is opened, negative additions are disabled for that basket. All additions use the current FixedLots value.

IMPORTANT SETUP INFORMATION

- The EA always calculates signals from H1 data, regardless of the chart timeframe.
- EnableTrading starts as false on a live chart. Use the on-chart TRADING button or set the input to true when you want automated trading.
- FixedLots defaults to 0.01.
- DistanceReferencePrice defaults to 4000 and scales the SL, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances according to the current symbol price.
- FallbackTakeProfitPrice supplies a valid reversal target when the opposite H1 zone cannot be used.
- BreakoutTakeProfitPrice supplies the scaled fixed target for breakout entries.
- Always test the default distances before using the EA on Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies or other instruments.
- Use one chart per symbol and a unique MagicNumber for every independent EA setup.
- Historical results depend on the broker's quotes, spread, commission, execution and symbol specification.

RISK WARNING

This EA can open additional positions in the same direction. DCA can increase exposure and drawdown. Test all settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use. Past backtest or monitoring results do not guarantee future performance.

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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
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Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window. This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices. Position management The EA divides the position into three stages: - Stage 1 closes at the configured first
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