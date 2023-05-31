Donchain SuperTrend
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The SuperChannel indicator for MQL4 is a POWERFUL technical analysis tool designed to help you make informed trading decisions. BASED ON the popular SUPERTREND indicator, this indicator offers a UNIQUE approach Using HIGHS and LOWS over an n-period instead of the Average True Range (ATR) to construct the line. The SuperChannel indicator allows you to easily identify market trends and pinpoint optimal entry and exit points for your trades. By using historical highs and lows, the indicator plots a line that closely follows the price, providing a clear visual indication of the trend direction. The SuperChannel line dynamically adjusts to price fluctuations, expanding or contracting based on market volatility. This enables you to be aware of changes in market conditions and adapt your trading strategy accordingly