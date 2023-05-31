Donchain SuperTrend

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Thomas Tiozzo
Indicators
Are you tired of the uncertainty that arises when your orders fail to stop at a specific line due to the spread? Look no further! Introducing our  indicator that plots candlesticks based on the Ask price instead of the traditional bid-based chart commonly used in MQL4. With this indicator, you can say goodbye to the frustrations caused by the bid-based chart, as it provides you with a more accurate representation of market movements. By utilizing the Ask price, which represents the price at whic
Ask Candles Indicator
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicators
Are you tired of the uncertainty that arises when your orders fail to stop at a specific line due to the spread? Look no further! Introducing our  indicator that plots candlesticks based on the Ask price instead of the traditional bid-based chart commonly used in MQL4. With this indicator, you can say goodbye to the frustrations caused by the bid-based chart, as it provides you with a more accurate representation of market movements. By utilizing the Ask price, which represents the price at whic
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicators
Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
Range Over Atr
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicators
How many time is Candle's Range bigger than Atr indicator?  HERE IS THE ANSWER YOU WERE LOOKING FOR!! This awesome indicator is meant to better read market and keep Valuable informations for a good trading payload. let me know if you like it in comments, if it's usefull and if you have hints to make it better i would appreciate it. this indicator measures proportion between range and atr
Conqueror Forex
Thomas Tiozzo
Experts
**** SPECIAL GIFT ****  Since this is my first strategy sold here, i want to give it for a special price for the first 100 buyers :)  **** SPECIAL GIFT **** https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHZE3P1IBED/ <-- here a live bt of my best backtest with this strategy, i bet you can beat me :D a unique strategy based on candlestick patterns and Bollinger Bands to identify and execute trading opportunities. It aims to capitalize on market momentum by analyzing the 'weight' or strength of candlesticks, com
Fortezza Sniper 5P
Thomas Tiozzo
Experts
FORTEZZA SNIPER 5P The Algorithmic Elite | The Formula of Confluence There are thousands of Expert Advisors. Then, there is Fortezza Sniper 5P . A restricted protocol developed for those who demand institutional stability and absolute capital protection. The internal logic remains proprietary; the results speak for themselves. The Facts (2024-2026 Audit): Profit Factor: 2.92 Max Drawdown: 2.48% (Extreme Stability) Efficiency: Reward/Risk ratio higher than 15:1 Safety: No Martingale. No Gri
Valuta 1Quantum
Thomas Tiozzo
Experts
️ ORION 2P PROTOCOL: The Architecture of Inevitable Profit Stop chasing the market. Start dictating the rules. Conventional trading is a lost battle against chaos. ORION 2P PROTOCOL is not an indicator, and it is not advice: it is a Binary Logic Algorithmic Protocol engineered for a single mission: the systematic extraction of value. While others attempt to guess the direction, we have constructed a mathematical cage. The Anatomy of Perfection: The Dual Layer The heart of the system beats t
StructureFX
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicators
Maximize your trading precision with StructureFX: the advanced algorithm for objective market structure validation. Eliminate discretion: this tool identifies structural Swing Highs and Lows based exclusively on dynamic price confirmation. Its core strength lies in the integrated logic: a high or low is validated as a structural reference only upon the actual breach of the previous reference level . Fractal Identification: Instantly pinpoints isolated pivots within the current trend. Structure V
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