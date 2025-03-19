Conqueror Forex

**** SPECIAL GIFT ****

a unique strategy based on candlestick patterns and Bollinger Bands to identify and execute trading opportunities. It aims to capitalize on market momentum by analyzing the 'weight' or strength of candlesticks, combined with the dynamic support and resistance levels provided by Bollinger Bands.

Key Features and Strategy:

Candle Weight Analysis: The EA calculates a 'Candle Weight' indicator by measuring the difference between upward and downward price movements within a candle. This metric helps determine the strength and direction of price action. Trades are triggered when the Candle Weight exceeds a user-defined threshold ( sogliaCandleWeight ), indicating significant momentum.

Bollinger Bands Integration: The strategy incorporates Bollinger Bands to identify potential overbought or oversold conditions. It specifically looks for candlestick bodies crossing Bollinger Band levels, signaling potential reversals or continuations.

Risk Management: The EA includes customizable risk parameters, such as stop-loss ( StopLoss ) and take-profit ( TakeProfit ) levels, to manage potential losses and secure profits. It also has a risk percentage input, for dynamic lot sizing based on account balance. It also has a dynamic lot sizing option, that increases the lot size after a loss.

Order Management: The EA manages multiple open orders, with a user-defined maximum ( maxOrders ). Has an invert option, that can invert the entry signals.

Customizable Parameters: Investors can adjust various parameters, including Bollinger Bands period, deviations, and the Candle Weight threshold, to fine-tune the strategy to their preferences.



Investment Considerations:

This EA is designed for traders who seek to leverage candlestick pattern analysis and Bollinger Bands in their trading.

The strategy aims to identify and capitalize on strong price movements.

Investors should be aware of the inherent risks associated with automated trading and ensure they understand the EA's parameters and risk management features.

It is recommended to test this EA on a demo account before deploying it on a live trading account.

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. 1 It is important to conduct thorough research and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.



