OctopusEA

4
OctopusEA is an advanced scalping system that uses intelligent opening and closing algorithms to identify ideal entry points during calm markets. The system has been developed by me for many years and continuously upgraded until now.

  • EA  is a scalping robot. EA analysis based on price action combined with indicators like Stoch, MA Bollinger bands. to find the best entry and exit points.
  • The EA uses a fixed stop loss and take profit. But the EA also has an early closing mechanism built in. The EA can close a bad order as soon as possible before the price reaches the Stop Loss line, which can reduce your loss.
  • Safe trading system with no martingale, no grid, no risk. Only a trading method based on strict rules allows maximizing profits while controlling risk.
  • The EA will automatically calculate the lot size of the orders based on the risk value. It is also possible to place an order with a fixed lot size.

Suggest

  • Time frame: M5. Use low latency VPS (<18ms).
  • Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging.
  • Minimum deposit amount $100 / 1 pair
  • Pairs: GBPUSD, USDCHF and EURUSD.

Install EA

  • Maxspread= 
  • Slipage = 3
  • FixedLotsize = 0.01
  • UseRisk = true
  • Risk = 5
  • SL = 30
  • TP = 10
  • Comment = Octopus
  • OctopusID_10 = 1






JudgeFX
Nguyen Chau Long
Experts
JudgeFX is an Expert Advisor that uses a price action strategy that combines pip steps with a smart loop that reduces the risk of traditional strategies. The EA has been tested and traded on multiple account types. From a high spread account to a low spread ecn account, the EA remains stable and doesn't make much difference. This is a fully automated expert built and developed specifically for the xauusd (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe. ONLY 05 COPIES OF EA LEFT FOR 68$ . NEXT PRICE 119$ Live si
Жалгаскали Усенгалиев
607
Жалгаскали Усенгалиев 2023.09.18 06:28 
 

советник не работает дерьмо

Rodrigo Benites De Moraes
570
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes 2023.07.14 23:31 
 

GREAT

Bui Duc Minh
1541
Bui Duc Minh 2023.06.24 03:31 
 

It's very smart, should buy

Nguyen Chau Long
794
Réponse du développeur Nguyen Chau Long 2023.07.15 03:08
Thank a lot
Do Thi Thao
858
Do Thi Thao 2023.06.24 03:27 
 

Good EA

Nguyen Chau Long
794
Réponse du développeur Nguyen Chau Long 2023.07.15 03:08
Thanks
Répondre à l'avis