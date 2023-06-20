OctopusEA
- Experts
- Nguyen Chau Long
- Version: 3.31
- Activations: 12
OctopusEA is an advanced scalping system that uses intelligent opening and closing algorithms to identify ideal entry points during calm markets. The system has been developed by me for many years and continuously upgraded until now.
- EA is a scalping robot. EA analysis based on price action combined with indicators like Stoch, MA Bollinger bands. to find the best entry and exit points.
- The EA uses a fixed stop loss and take profit. But the EA also has an early closing mechanism built in. The EA can close a bad order as soon as possible before the price reaches the Stop Loss line, which can reduce your loss.
- Safe trading system with no martingale, no grid, no risk. Only a trading method based on strict rules allows maximizing profits while controlling risk.
- The EA will automatically calculate the lot size of the orders based on the risk value. It is also possible to place an order with a fixed lot size.
Suggest
- Time frame: M5. Use low latency VPS (<18ms).
- Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging.
- Minimum deposit amount $100 / 1 pair
- Pairs: GBPUSD, USDCHF and EURUSD.
Install EA
- Maxspread=
- Slipage = 3
- FixedLotsize = 0.01
- UseRisk = true
- Risk = 5
- SL = 30
- TP = 10
- Comment = Octopus
- OctopusID_10 = 1
