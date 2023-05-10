Mast

The MT4 trend arrow indicator is a powerful tool for technical analysis that will help traders determine the direction of the trend in financial markets. This indicator is based on the use of several mathematical algorithms and methods of price analysis, which allows you to give accurate and transparent signals to enter the market.

The working timeframe is H1. 

The description of the indicator includes up and down arrows that indicate the future direction of price movement. In addition, the indicator can send signals to the mail, which will allow you not to miss the signal.

The MT4 trend arrow indicator has a fairly simple and intuitive interface. Due to its efficiency and ease of use, this indicator will become an assistant among traders using MetaTrader 4 as the main trading platform. For greater efficiency, it is recommended to use it in conjunction with other technical analysis tools.
