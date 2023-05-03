Most accurate non repaint indicator for Binary

This Indicator has a accuracy in between 80-90% but it will work one time in a day. The timing is (MT4 time 18:00 to 18:05) Tickmill, Alpari, Amarket MT4 recommended. Although it will work on most of the MT4. 

MT2 Auto trading supported: Buy buffer = 2 //  Sell buffer = 3
Intrabar
Candle TF = M1
Trade Expiry = 1 minute or 5 minutes
No martingale required, but if you wish then you can take 1 step martingale.

Features:
Neural Network based
Advance price action algorithms

Advance consolidation filtering algo
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
Auto-trading supported
100% Non repaint
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license

추천 제품
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
지표
Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
Trend Entry Histogram mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "추세 진입 히스토그램", 리페인트 없음. - 추세 진입 히스토그램 지표는 Entry_bar가 나타나면 추세 방향 진입 신호를 찾는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. - 이 지표는 가격과 거래량을 모두 고려하여 계산하는 고유한 특징을 가지고 있습니다. - 추세 진입 히스토그램은 두 가지 색상으로 제공됩니다. 빨간색은 약세 추세, 파란색은 강세 추세입니다. - 안정적인 추세(동일한 색상의 히스토그램 막대가 최소 10개 연속 표시)가 나타나면 Entry_bar가 표시될 때까지 기다리세요. - 진입 신호는 히스토그램에서 반대 색상의 열 하나와 초기 추세 색상의 다음 열입니다(그림 참조). - 숏 목표가를 사용하세요. 현재 추세에 따라 차트에서 가장 가까운 고가/저가를 사용하세요. - 지표에는 모바일 및 PC 알림 기능이 내장되어 있습니다. 사용 방법: - 매수 신호: 안정적인 강세 추세(파란색 히스토그램 막대) + 히스토그램의 빨간색 막대 1개 + 파란색
Gann Price Level
Kirill Borovskii
지표
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
지표
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
지표
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
지표
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
REX complete 3in1
Christophe Godart
지표
This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
BSA Indicator
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
지표
BSA indicator is a ZigZag based indicator. This indicator is used to find the reversal level of the price. You can use the existing risk ratio and calculation timeframe in the entries by optimizing them according to your usage preference.  In lower time frames, the indicator can repaint. For healthier results, you can detect the least repainting by observing for a while according to the graphic you will apply.
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
지표
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Zig Zag Robot
Sergei Semenov
지표
Zig Zag Robot: A Comprehensive Reversal Trading System The Zig Zag Robot is a powerful tool designed to accurately identify key market reversals and filter out market "noise." It goes beyond a simple Zig Zag indicator by combining multiple tools and built-in logic to provide you with ready-to-use trading signals and help you make more informed decisions. How It Works The indicator uses a multi-level approach to market analysis, which allows it to find high-probability entry points: Signal Filter
Cattivo
Vitalii Zakharuk
지표
The trend step indicator Cattivo analyzes the state of the market, the phase of its movement and largely determines the success of a trader in his difficult work. Cross points of the Cattivo technical indicator can be used as potential market reversal points. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. Many newbies who first enter the market are often more fortunate than a professional who has spent years learning
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
지표
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
지표
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
**바이너리 스마트 시스템 소개: 귀하의 궁극적인 트레이딩 파트너** 바이너리 스마트 시스템은 단순히 인디케이터가 아닙니다. 이는 정교한 트레이딩 도구로, 다양한 시장에서 핀포인트 정확도와 적시의 신호를 제공하여 트레이더에게 성공을 이끌어주는 데 주안점을 둔 것입니다. 혁신적인 알고리즘과 다양한 기술적 지표의 철저한 컬렉션을 기반으로 구축된 이 시스템은 트레이딩 성공을 얻기 위한 열쇠입니다. **인디케이터 구성 요소:** 1. **이동 평균 비율 (MAP):** 이 구성 요소는 다양한 이동 평균의 가중 평균을 계산하여 추세 식별을 위한 강력한 기준을 형성합니다. MAP은 시장 상황에 동적으로 적응하여 현재 추세 방향을 파악하는 정보를 제공합니다. 2. **상품 채널 지수 (CCI):** 평균 가격으로부터의 편차를 분석함으로써 CCI는 과매수 및 과매도 조건을 판단합니다. 바이너리 스마트 시스템의 CCI 통합은 잠재적인 반전 지점을 식별하는 종합적인 접근을 보장합니다. 3.
Supply and Demand Monster MT4
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
지표
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
지표
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
지표
이 지표는 공격적인 스캘핑 과 바이너리 옵션에서 빠른 진입 을 위해 설계되었습니다 , 각 캔들 마다 신호를 생성하여 언제든지 무엇이 일어나고 있는지 정확히 알 수 있습니다. Happy Scalping 채널에 가입하세요: MQL5 재작성 없음 : 현재 캔들의 신호는 실시간 으로 생성됩니다. 이는 캔들이 아직 형성 중일 때 가격이 이전 캔들의 종가에 비해 상승하거나 하락하는지에 따라 신호가 변경될 수 있음을 의미합니다. 그러나 캔들이 닫히면 , 신호의 색상은 완전히 고정됩니다 . 변경되지 않으며, 사라지지 않고, 이동하지 않습니다. 보이는 그대로 남습니다. 왜 이렇게 설계되었나요? 많은 스캘퍼들은 특히 가격의 돌파나 급격한 움직임 이 있을 때 즉시 신호를 받는 것을 선호합니다. 이를 통해 그런 빠른 피프스를 바로잡을 수 있습니다. 반면, 일부 트레이더는 닫힌 캔들로 확인을 기다리는 것 을 선호하며, 이 지표는 그들도 완벽하게 사용할 수 있습니다. 두 가지 접근 방식 모두 유효합니
ARC indicator
Aleksandr Goryachev
지표
ARC Indicator   — 세 가지 알고리즘에 기반한 트레이딩 지표입니다: 분석 알고리즘, 최적의 진입 지점을 결정하는 알고리즘, 그리고 거래에서 나가는 알고리즘입니다. 이 지표는 매수와 매도 모두에 적합하여 Forex 시장에서 유용합니다. 거래 종료는 전문 알고리즘 덕분에 최적의 순간에 이루어집니다. 손절매(Stop Loss) 수준은 자동으로 계산되며, 두 가지 모드가 제공됩니다: "최소" 모드   — 스캘핑에 적합합니다. "정상" 모드   — 위험을 증가시키지만 성공적인 거래 수와 전체 수익도 증가시킵니다. 설정: Indicator Color Theme   — 화면에 있는 것처럼 색상 테마를 설정합니다; Stop Loss Size   — 위에서 설명한 대로 손절매 크기를 설정합니다; Step   — 진입 알고리즘 계산을 위한 단계; Percent 1   — 분석 알고리즘 계산; Percent 2   — 분석 알고리즘 계산; Period   — 분석 알고리즘 계산을 위한 기간
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
지표
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
지표
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
지표
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
Forex Dashboard
DARIO GALLIONE
지표
All in One Forex Dashboard is a multitimeframe and multicurrency screener with external data inupt. You can filter your signal by multiple information to find trend or potential inversion on 28 currency cross. The first group of indicator is a Trend indicator . It's based on average price and allow you to konw if you are in trend or not in all major timeframes. Single timeframe is colored according to the information founded, while it remains gray when the price is in an accumulation or di
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입력 매개
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
지표
OrderFlow Absorption – MT4용 전문 델타 & 흡수 신호 인디케이터 OrderFlow Absorption으로 진정한 오더플로우 분석의 힘을 경험하세요. MetaTrader 4를 위한 궁극의 델타 히스토그램 및 흡수 신호 인디케이터입니다. 가격 움직임의 이면에서 실제로 무슨 일이 일어나는지 알고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 도구는, 시장을 움직이는 숨겨진 매수/매도 압력과 흡수 이벤트를 드러냅니다. 주요 기능 델타 히스토그램 시각화:   매수와 매도 압력을 색상별 히스토그램으로 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 흡수 신호 감지:   고급 로직으로 강세 및 약세 흡수 이벤트를 식별하여 반전 신호를 미리 알려줍니다. 차트 마커:   흡수 신호가 차트에 직접 표시되어 시각적으로 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다. 팝업 알림:   새로운 흡수 신호가 발생하면 실시간으로 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 사용자 지정 임계값:   약한 신호는 필터링하고, 확률이 높은 기회에 집중할 수 있습니다.
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
지표
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
지표
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
지표
「New Release Special Offer」 [Concept: Return to the Truth] Many traders get lost in a forest of complex algorithms and forget the fundamental truth: Price is King. The Authentic Price Action Dashboard was developed to end the "Search for the Holy Grail" and bring traders back to the universal principles of Dow Theory and Candlestick Analysis. It is not just a tool, but a discipline enforcer that creates an environment where you only trade when the "Truth" of the market aligns. Special Launch Off
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
지표
Delta Swing Pro  [Concept: Synchronization of the Waves] The greatest enemy in trading is the "contradiction" between timeframes. The 5-minute chart says Buy, but the 1-hour chart says Sell. Many traders get lost in this noise. Delta Swing Pro is designed to "Synchronize" the vectors of different timeframes. It identifies the precise moments when all market waves align in the same direction, providing a clear, hesitation-free environment for execution. 5 Core Benefits of Installing Delta Swing
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
지표
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
지표
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
지표
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
지표
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
지표
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
지표
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
지표
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
지표
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
지표
지표의 목적: 오라클 플로우는 기술적 지표와 필터를 조합하여 매수/매도 시장 진입 시점을 식별하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 차트에 화살표를 표시하여 추세 반전 또는 지속 가능성을 나타냅니다. 주요 사용 요소: 지수 이동 평균(EMA): - 두 기간 사용: 빠른(Faster)과 느린(Slower) - 움직임의 강도를 확인하는 교차점을 식별하는 데 사용됩니다. RSI(상대 강도 지수): - 추세 강도 평가. 50 수준을 넘을 때 신호가 생성되어 강세/약세 우위 변화를 나타냅니다. 불 파워와 베어 파워: - 강세와 약세 사이의 불균형을 판단하여 신호 필터링을 강화합니다. 볼린저 밴드: - 채널 외부 가격 움직임을 확인합니다. 변동성 필터링: 지표는 캔들의 평균 범위(고가-저가)를 계산하여 진입점을 정교화합니다. 신호 형성 조건: 매수 신호(파란색 아래쪽 화살표): 빠른 EMA가 느린 EMA 위에 위치하여
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
지표
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
지표
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Non repaint indicator with pre alert
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
지표
100% non-repaint MT4 indicator with advance pre alert Recommended candle timeframe M15 Trade expiry 15 minutes Call buffer 0 Put buffer 1 Intrabar   Pros Neural Network based Advance price action algorithms Advance trend filtering algorithms Advance consolidation filtering algo Pre-alert (get ready) signals Non-delay indications Auto-trading supported 100% Non repaint 100% No lag No recalculating Lifetime license Cons  Very few signals  Instructions to use 1  Do not enter a trade if pre-a
FREE
Non repaint Stochastic indicator with pre alert
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
4.75 (4)
지표
PLEASE NOTE   You can  customize the settings of  K_period value, the oversold and the overbought value is customizable. You can change it as per your requirement.  The accuracy will change as per your settings. 100% Non repaint indicator Pre-alert (get ready) signals Non-delay indications 24/7 signals 100% No lag No recalculating The arrows wont repaint even if the signal fails, or you refresh or restart the mt4 Indicator is based on simple crossover strategy of main line and signal line of St
FREE
Non repaint MACD crossover with SMA confirmation
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
지표
PLEASE NOTE   You can  customize the settings of Fast EMA, Slow EMA, MACD SMA & Main SMA.  The accuracy will change as per your settings. 100% Non repaint indicator Pre-alert (get ready) signals Non-delay indications 24/7 signals 100% No lag No recalculating The arrows wont repaint even if the signal fails, or you refresh or restart the mt4 Indicator is based on simple crossover strategy of main line and signal line of MACD indicator in consideration with zero line and Main SMA.  The best thing
FREE
Non Repaint EMA crossover
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
지표
PLEASE NOTE:   You can  customize the settings of all 3 EMA as per your requirement. The accuracy will change as per your settings. 100% Non repaint Pre-alert (get ready) signals Non-delay indications 24/7 signals 100% No lag No recalculating Lifetime license This is a EMA crossover indicator and its 100% non repaint indicator. The EMA_1 and the EMA_2 is based on which signal is generated. EMA_3 is a Higher EMA value which will remain below or above the candle (market) to identify the trend. Me
Binary options MT4 non repaint indicator
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
지표
'Zoro PRO' is a reversal strategy based MT4 indicator with advance pre-alert system. Its an 100% non repaint indicator with an average accuracy of about 70-95% in any kind of market. (EXCEPT BAD MARKET AND NEWS TIME) MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90934  (MT5 version not recommended)  Recommended Broker: Alpari, Amarkets, tickmill. Recommended pairs for M1: EURUSD AUDJPY GBPUSD EURJPY NZDJPY CADJPY EURGBP  USDCAD GBPCHF GBPCAD EURNZD AUDNZD -------------------------
Zoro L non repaint indicator
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
지표
'Zoro LITE' is a reversal strategy based MT4 indicator with advance pre-alert system. Its an 100% non repaint indicator with an average accuracy of about 70-95% in a ranging market. --------------------------------------------------------- Features: Neural Network based Advance price action algorithms Pre-alert (get ready) signals Non-delay indications 24/7 signals OTC markets supported Auto-trading supported 100% Non repaint 100% No lag No recalculating Lifetime license -----------------------
Non repaint Forex Indicator
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
지표
Forexo  is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on   clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because this  Forexo indicator   provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confidence without analyzing the market. Working of indicator: This indicator is based on price action with help of stochastic, RSI & SMA. Setup Recommendation: Recommended timeframes:   Any timeframe works
Binary options MT5 non repaint indicator
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
지표
'Zoro PRO' is a reversal strategy based MT5 indicator with advance pre-alert system. Its an 100% non repaint indicator with an average accuracy of about 70-95% in any kind of market.  (EXCEPT BAD MARKET AND NEWS TIME) MT4 version   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89772   PLEASE NOTE: MT4 version has more accuracy. Better avoid this MT5 version and go for the above link of MT4 version Recommended Broker: Alpari, Amarkets, tickmill. Recommended pairs for M1 EURUSD USDJPY EURGBP EURJ
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변