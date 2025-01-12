Pivot Points Collection
- Indicators
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Juergen LimmerI am a professional software developer with more as 30 years of practical experience.
Trading and investing is one of my hobbies. Since 2019 I have also been using MetaTrader5 and have programmed various indicators and EA's for this purpose.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 12 January 2025
- Activations: 5
This Pivot Points Indicator can be switched between the following well-known types:
- Standard/Classic (7 levels)
- Woodie (5 levels)
- Fibonacci (7 levels)
- DeMark (3 levels)
Pivot Points are calculated based on the previous day's values - according to the most common formulas on the web - and serve as an important tool for many traders, especially in day trading.
They indicate possible resistance and support where increased buyer and seller interest can be expected.
A common trading approach, for example, is to buy (long) when the midline (PP) is exceeded or to sell (short) when it falls below it and close the position at the next pivot point.
Switching between the different types is easy in the indicator settings.
Color and representation of the lines can also be selected.