Pivot Points Collection

  • Indicators
  • Juergen Limmer
    Juergen Limmer

    Juergen Limmer

    I am a professional software developer with more as 30 years of practical experience.
    Trading and investing is one of my hobbies. Since 2019 I have also been using MetaTrader5 and have programmed various indicators and EA's for this purpose.
    19 topics 108 comments
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 12 January 2025
  • Activations: 5

This Pivot Points Indicator can be switched between the following well-known types:

  • Standard/Classic (7 levels) 
  • Woodie (5 levels) 
  • Fibonacci (7 levels) 
  • DeMark (3 levels)

Pivot Points are calculated based on the previous day's values - according to the most common formulas on the web - and serve as an important tool for many traders, especially in day trading.

They indicate possible resistance and support where increased buyer and seller interest can be expected.

A common trading approach, for example, is to buy (long) when the midline (PP) is exceeded or to sell (short) when it falls below it and close the position at the next pivot point.

Switching between the different types is easy in the indicator settings.

Color and representation of the lines can also be selected.




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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Pivot Points Trailing Stop Helper
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Pivot points are calculated based on the previous day's values ​​- according to the most common formulas on the web - and serve as an important tool for many traders, especially in day trading. They indicate possible resistance and support where increased buyer and seller interest can be expected. This Pivot-Points-Trailing-Stop-Helper includes my Pivot Points Collection indicator and, based on your settings, gradually moves the SL to the corresponding pivot levels as soon as the current price
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