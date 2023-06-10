Profex is an advanced automated trading system designed by Edwin Wanyoike. It combines the power of technical indicators and candlestick patterns to generate reliable trading signals in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The system primarily focuses on identifying crossovers between short and long Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) and recognizing bullish or bearish engulfing candle patterns.

Profex provides traders with a user-friendly interface that allows for extensive customization. Traders can adjust parameters such as lot sizes, SMA periods, take profit and stop loss levels, trailing stop distances, and breakeven distances. This flexibility empowers traders to align the system with their preferred risk tolerance and trading strategies.

The system operates continuously, monitoring price movements and calculating the SMAs based on the closing prices of selected currency pairs. Whenever a bullish or bearish crossover occurs or an engulfing candle pattern is detected, Profex generates accurate trading signals and automatically executes buy or sell orders.

To effectively manage risk, Profex incorporates trailing stop loss functionality, which adjusts the stop loss level as the trade moves in favor of the trader. Additionally, the system includes a breakeven feature that moves the stop loss to the entry point once a specified distance is reached, safeguarding potential profits.

Profex offers traders a systematic and disciplined approach to trading, eliminating emotional bias and allowing for objective decision-making based on pre-defined rules. By leveraging the power of technical analysis and candlestick patterns, this trading system aims to enhance trading efficiency and maximize potential profitability.