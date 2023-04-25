Paracel EA MT4

Paracel EA is an advanced and fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

Using a sophisticated strategy based on the Supertrend indicator and another built-in indicator, Paracel EA can analyze market conditions and identify trading opportunities with remarkable precision.

The EA is equipped with a range of powerful features, including martingale functions, to help maximize profits and minimize risks.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Paracel EA is a powerful tool that can help you achieve your financial goals.





Parameters

Magic Number - The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.

Trade Volume - The trading volume for the first trade if the fixed trading volume mode is chosen.

Trade Volume Type - This is the calculation mode for lot size.

Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - Balance/Equity to be used per 0.01 lot.

Risk per First Trade (%) - The percentage of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade. (Formula: (freeMargin * %Risk) / Dynamic_lot)

Supertrend Period - The number of bars, or interval, used to calculate the ATR.

Supertrend Multiplier - The multiplier used in the calculation.

Allow Multiple Trades – Enable/Disable the adviser to open multiple trades.

Max Number of Trades - The maximum number of trades that will be executed.

Minimum Gap Between Trades (in Pips) - Distance in pips between trades.

Profit in Base Currency - The minimum average profit for closing all trades.

Use Incremental Lot Sizes - Enable/Disable the use of automatic lot increment calculation.

Use Lot Calculation Type - The type of calculation method for volume.

Lot Multiplier - The lot multiplier for the following orders. (Last_volume * multiplier factor)

Lot Increment - The lot increment for the following orders. (Last_volume + increment factor)

Set Order Expiration Time - Set the expiration time for orders.

Order Expiration Time (in hours) - The time when an opened order is closed.

Trading Time Filter: enable/ disable sending orders in allow time. (Server time) .

Start Hour: hour to start trading.

Start Minute: minute to start trading.

End Hour: hour to stop trading.

End Minute: minute to stop trading.



Recommendations



Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD and any currency pairs



Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $1000

Account type: Any with a minimum spread (preferably ECN)

Brokers: Any broker



































































