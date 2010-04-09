Paracel EA MT4
- Experts
- Nguyen Quoc Hung
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 25 aprile 2023
Paracel EA is an advanced and fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the complexities of the financial markets.
Using a sophisticated strategy based on the Supertrend indicator and another built-in indicator, Paracel EA can analyze market conditions and identify trading opportunities with remarkable precision.
The EA is equipped with a range of powerful features, including martingale functions, to help maximize profits and minimize risks.
Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Paracel EA is a powerful tool that can help you achieve your financial goals.
Parameters
- Magic Number - The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.
- Trade Volume - The trading volume for the first trade if the fixed trading volume mode is chosen.
- Trade Volume Type - This is the calculation mode for lot size.
- Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - Balance/Equity to be used per 0.01 lot.
- Risk per First Trade (%) - The percentage of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade. (Formula: (freeMargin * %Risk) / Dynamic_lot)
- Supertrend Period - The number of bars, or interval, used to calculate the ATR.
- Supertrend Multiplier - The multiplier used in the calculation.
- Allow Multiple Trades – Enable/Disable the adviser to open multiple trades.
- Max Number of Trades - The maximum number of trades that will be executed.
- Minimum Gap Between Trades (in Pips) - Distance in pips between trades.
- Profit in Base Currency - The minimum average profit for closing all trades.
- Use Incremental Lot Sizes - Enable/Disable the use of automatic lot increment calculation.
- Use Lot Calculation Type - The type of calculation method for volume.
- Lot Multiplier - The lot multiplier for the following orders. (Last_volume * multiplier factor)
- Lot Increment - The lot increment for the following orders. (Last_volume + increment factor)
- Set Order Expiration Time - Set the expiration time for orders.
- Order Expiration Time (in hours) - The time when an opened order is closed.
- Trading Time Filter: enable/ disable sending orders in allow time. (Server time) .
- Start Hour: hour to start trading.
- Start Minute: minute to start trading.
- End Hour: hour to stop trading.
- End Minute: minute to stop trading.
Recommendations
- Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD and any currency pairs
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit: $1000
- Account type: Any with a minimum spread (preferably ECN)
- Brokers: Any broker