Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles

Sydney MT5

Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
0 reviews
Reliability
131 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 116%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
557
Profit Trades:
410 (73.60%)
Loss Trades:
147 (26.39%)
Best trade:
57.18 USD
Worst trade:
-25.74 USD
Gross Profit:
1 124.22 USD (36 351 pips)
Gross Loss:
-549.54 USD (21 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (86.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.73 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.63
Long Trades:
307 (55.12%)
Short Trades:
250 (44.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
1.03 USD
Average Profit:
2.74 USD
Average Loss:
-3.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-19.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.59 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
16.48%
Annual Forecast:
199.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.70 USD
Maximal:
86.67 USD (12.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.92% (80.66 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 282
GBPUSD 275
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 221
GBPUSD 354
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 6.7K
GBPUSD 8.5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.20 × 15
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real10
0.43 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.47 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.61 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.65 × 4638
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.68 × 136
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.01 × 3067
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.29 × 14
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.33 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
1.79 × 38
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.09 × 411
Exness-MT5Real28
2.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.53 × 206
32 more...
No reviews
2026.01.19 08:40
80% of growth achieved within 29 days. This comprises 3.18% of days out of 911 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 08:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
