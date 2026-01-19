- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
557
Profit Trades:
410 (73.60%)
Loss Trades:
147 (26.39%)
Best trade:
57.18 USD
Worst trade:
-25.74 USD
Gross Profit:
1 124.22 USD (36 351 pips)
Gross Loss:
-549.54 USD (21 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (86.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.73 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.63
Long Trades:
307 (55.12%)
Short Trades:
250 (44.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
1.03 USD
Average Profit:
2.74 USD
Average Loss:
-3.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-19.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.59 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
16.48%
Annual Forecast:
199.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.70 USD
Maximal:
86.67 USD (12.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.92% (80.66 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|282
|GBPUSD
|275
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|221
|GBPUSD
|354
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|6.7K
|GBPUSD
|8.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +57.18 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.20 × 15
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.38 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.43 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.47 × 109
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.61 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.65 × 4638
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.68 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.01 × 3067
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.29 × 14
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.33 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.79 × 38
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.09 × 411
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|2.53 × 206
