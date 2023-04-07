The Boster is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy.

In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit.

So the risk associated with normal grid/Martingale strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.

Back tested for 10 years (2012 to 2023) of real tick data and passed successfully with draw-down around 34% at aggressive mode and around 27% at low risk mode.





Default setting

LostSizeIncrementAt : 700

ShowInfoPanel : true

Deposit =1000 base currency





The brokers execution slippage does not effect this EA.

The EA is design to earn money around 5% to 10% per month.





Recommendations

EA Settings : Use default settings or set files.

: Use default settings or set files. Symbol : EURUSD.

: EURUSD. Time Frame : M30.

: M30. Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, not a FIFO compliance.

: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, not a FIFO compliance. Minimum Deposit : $1000 base currency,



